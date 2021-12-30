Memphis Police search for missing 12-year-old girl
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police need your help searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who may be in danger.
Shatia Brown was last seen by a guardian in the 1300 block of Bruce around 5 p.m. Wednesday. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black tank top, and blue jeans. Police also said her hair is styled in a “bob.”
If you know anything about her whereabouts, contact the Memphis Police Department at (901)-545-2677.
