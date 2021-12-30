Inside today

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Staff Reports
Republic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInside today’s Republic you’ll find the...

SheKnows

General HospitalComings & Goings

Talk about kicking off the New Year with a stunner: The January 3rd episode of General Hospital ended with Laura throwing open the door to find Tracy Quartermaine standing there. And happy as we were to see portrayer Jane Elliot, the bombshell Tracy dropped was a stunner. “It’s Luke,” she...
TV SERIES
UPI News

Madonna, son Rocco take a stroll in new photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Madonna is giving a glimpse into her family skiing trip. The 63-year-old singer and actress shared photos Sunday on Instagram featuring Rocco Ritchie, her 21-year-old son with her ex-husband Guy Ritchie. One picture shows Madonna holding onto Rocco's arm as they take a stroll in the...
MUSIC
iheart.com

Today is FESTIVUS!!!

If you never watchedSeinfeldand have no idea what we're talking about ... In a December 1997 episode ofSeinfeld, Frank Costanza (played by the lateJerry Stiller) reveals that he created Festivus in response to the commercialism of Christmas. The slogan is: “A Festivus for the rest of us.”. How is...
CELEBRATIONS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Opens Up About Role He Originally Auditioned For

Veteran actor Jefferson White has turned himself into a household name with his work on the hit television series “Yellowstone.”. Jefferson White plays the quirky but lovable drug addict turned “Yellowstone” cowboy Jimmy Hurdstrom on the show. White has been with “Yellowstone” since the very beginning and has become a favorite among the show’s robust fan base. When we first meet Jimmy, he is little more than a stoner living inside a tiny mobile home. Rip Wheeler shows up to his place one day with a taser and a branding iron and Jimmy’s “Yellowstone” adventure is on the way. Wheeler gives him the Yellowstone “Y” brand and he becomes a first-time cowboy. He can’t ride, rope or do pretty much any other cowboy activities. He can stay on a bucking horse for more than a few seconds which brings him both joy and sorrow down the line.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Year In Review
IndieWire

‘Abbott Elementary’ Review: Quinta Brunson’s Schoolhouse Sitcom on ABC Is Hilariously Sharp

Aided by the persistent popularity of “The Office,” mockuumentary sitcoms have become a consistent form of televised comedy. With little explanation for why characters sit down and speak directly to the camera, these faux documentaries allow for quick insight, quicker cuts (usually to a joke), and plenty of deadpan humor. In the case of Quinta Brunson’s ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary” it’s part of the political commentary at the center of the show itself. Brunson, the head writer and executive producers, also plays Janine Teagues, a second-grade teacher at the eponymous Philadelphia school. Like many young teachers, Janine is idealistic and desperate...
EDUCATION
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season Finale: Luke Grimes Explains Intense Scene ‘Dealing With’ Kayce’s Past

In one of the most intense “Yellowstone” season finales ever, Kayce has a flashback of his most traumatizing moments. This is all a part of the vision quest he embarks on, embracing his wife’s Native culture and exploring his demons. Because Kayce has always been stuck between his loyalty as a Dutton and his responsibility to his family on the reservation, he’s really lost. But actor Luke Grimes explains why Kayce must come face to face with his past.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough dons daring chainmail top for uplifting post

Julianne Hough left fans stunned as she entered the new year with a sensational set of pictures and an uplifting message to match. The dancer took to Instagram to post a collection of nine polaroid-style shots of herself in a pair of denim jeans and a see-through chainmail top. The...
CELEBRITIES
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Today, there is time …

Most people my age learned in grade school that Juan Ponce de Leon explored what is now Florida in the 16th century, allegedly searching for a mythical fountain of youth. While that legend has been thoroughly debunked by historians, Ponce’s name will probably forever be linked to such a quest.
SCIENCE

