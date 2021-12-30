Inside today

Veteran actor Jefferson White has turned himself into a household name with his work on the hit television series “Yellowstone.”. Jefferson White plays the quirky but lovable drug addict turned “Yellowstone” cowboy Jimmy Hurdstrom on the show. White has been with “Yellowstone” since the very beginning and has become a favorite among the show’s robust fan base. When we first meet Jimmy, he is little more than a stoner living inside a tiny mobile home. Rip Wheeler shows up to his place one day with a taser and a branding iron and Jimmy’s “Yellowstone” adventure is on the way. Wheeler gives him the Yellowstone “Y” brand and he becomes a first-time cowboy. He can’t ride, rope or do pretty much any other cowboy activities. He can stay on a bucking horse for more than a few seconds which brings him both joy and sorrow down the line.

