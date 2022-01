As we wave goodbye to 2021 and say hello to 2022, it's also time to say goodbye to some of our favorite (and not-so-favorite) TV shows. Dozens of shows already know their final seasons will be coming in 2022 as they prepare to sign off for good, and we're collecting all of them in the gallery below, whether they've mutually agreed with their studios to end their runs or whether they've been canceled but given one final season to wrap up their stories before going dark.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO