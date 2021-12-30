ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Winter Fashion Tips: How to Look Good in The Cold Weather-

Las Vegas Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the winter, protecting yourself from the harsh cold weather is prioritized first. One might feel defeated and feel like there is no window to style properly when you have to wear layers of clothes. There is no need to lose hope as you can still look chic and...

www.lasvegasherald.com

thezoereport.com

The Outfits Fashion Girls Will Wear In 2022

If one of your resolutions for 2022 is to revamp your style, you’ve come to the right place. Peruse through the following outfits to wear in the new year, ahead, so you’re off to a stylish start.
APPAREL
Travel + Leisure

These Cozy Ugg Slipper Booties Are a Winter Essential — and Shoppers Love Them

Now that winter is here, it's time to break out your warmest seasonal apparel, including your coziest boots. If you're not sure where to start, Ugg is a one-stop shop for heat-trapping footwear that can stand up to the elements. We found a unique pair of slipper-like booties that offer an extra luxe feel thanks to their plush lining, and there's a good chance you'll want to live in them all winter long. Luckily, select colors are on sale for 25 percent off, so now's the perfect time to shop.
APPAREL
#Cold Winter#Weather#Winter Boots#Faux Fur
whowhatwear

Baggy Denim Is the Trend That Keeps On Giving—10 Ways Insiders Are Styling It

In the running tally of ubiquitous trends this year, you might as well place baggy denim at the very top. While three-piece suits and cargo pants certainly have their respective spots on the most talked-about trends of 2021, baggy denim arguably trumped them all. With a little help from the current wave of 90's nostalgia and the widespread embrace of low-key dressing, loose cuts have become so pervasive it's almost impossible not to spot it everywhere you turn. When it's a staple this repeated, that's usually a good clue it's at least worth trying for yourself.
APPAREL
boreal.org

Tips to stay safe in frigid cold weather

The frigid January air is rolling in and for Northlanders it may feel like a nuisance, but that nuisance can turn dangerous. Nick Biondich from the Duluth Fire Department says the team is getting ready for any winter injuries that might come their way. He says, "Pretty typical of our...
DULUTH, MN
TODAY.com

Stay warm and stylish in these 13 stylist-approved winter accessories

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
APPAREL
coveteur.com

Cold Weather Styling Secrets to Keep You Warm All Winter

As a California girl, I don’t think my extremities ever thawed during my first New York winter. I would run around midtown for my fashion internship with the icy wind cutting through my H&M coat like it was made of gauze. I still have my first puffer—a dupe of the viral Amazon jacket—that I impulse bought on Canal Street. Since then, I typically stay swaddled in wool and down from November to mid-March. (Needless to say, I am thrilled for this balaclava trend.) However, sometimes you don’t want to leave the house in what amounts to a fashionable sleeping bag. Whether you are going for a night out (and the ‘ole cocktail jacket isn’t cutting it) or simply want to broaden your cold weather wardrobe options, here are some sneaky styling tips to keep you warm this winter.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WJCL

First day of winter looks cold and wet

The first day of winter will look and feel like it across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Don't forget an umbrella before leaving home, and some extra layers as temperatures will be chilly. Low pressure will track from the Gulf of Mexico, across Florida, and off the Southeast Coast over...
ENVIRONMENT
Us Weekly

Save Big on Shoes and Sweats With the Zappos Winter Clearance Sale

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. The holidays may be over, but winter shopping is here to stay! Just like the day after Halloween when candy goes on sale, we’ve tracked down the best post-Christmas event the internet has to offer. Right now on Zappos, browse major savings from shoes to sweaters. You don’t want to miss this epic winter clearance, wrapping up on New Year’s Eve. Read on to shop our favorite finds from this limited-edition sale!
SHOPPING
knsiradio.com

Local Car Expert Gives Cold Weather Car Care Tips

(KNSI) — If you’re going over the river and through the woods this winter, a local car care expert says a few simple checks of your vehicle now could prevent disaster over the busy holiday travel weekend. Jesse Nelson, General Manager of Granite City Tire and Auto says...
WEATHER
goodmorningamerica.com

Best 2022 fashion trends to watch: Pearls, fringe and lots of fun

As we enter 2022, many popular fashion styles are coming along for the ride. From pearl-embellished tops that can add the perfect pop to any ensemble, to modernized check print patterns, there are several standout trends to keep on your radar. Style expert Melissa Garcia walked "GMA" through her fashion...
APPAREL
TODAY.com

Cozy up during the winter solstice with 4 cold-weather cocktails

Actor, model and mixologist Garvey Alexander is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite festive holiday cocktail recipes. He shows us how to make a grape and elderflower gin drink, wintery lemonade with ginger, spiced apple cider and a cozy bourbon and chocolate sipper. This cocktail is perfect...
DRINKS
MotorBiscuit

Here Are Some Tips for Driving an Electric Car In Cold Weather and Snow

The harsh winter conditions and lower temperatures have a great effect on an electric car’s efficiency. If you drive an electric vehicle (EV) and regularly charge it at home, then you may notice a 40-percent decrease in its driving range during the wintertime. However, if you follow these tips, then you may be able to squeeze some more miles out of your EV when the snow hits the ground.
CARS
kptv.com

Cornell Farm offers tips to protect your plants in cold weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - As colder temperatures and potential snow are in the forecast, what can you do to protect your plants?. Cornell Farm Co-Owner Deby Barnhart says it's important to think about two things: protecting plants in smaller pots and protecting plants with buds. Barnhart says most of the...
PORTLAND, OR
Well+Good

Here’s Why Tight Clothes Aren’t the Best Way To Dress for Cold Weather

You’ve probably been there: tightly bundled up and wearing so many layers that you’re already starting to sweat. Well, it turns out that bundling up in super tight clothing for an outdoor workout is not necessarily the best way to dress for cold weather. The reason? Tight clothes can slow your circulation, reduce your body’s natural warming processes, and prevent warm air from insulating you inside your clothes.
APPAREL

