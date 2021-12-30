U mad, bro?: Fans critical of negative Steelers headlines, Diontae Johnson's Pro Bowl gripe, loss to Chiefs

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson reacts Sunday after fumbling the ball as Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu prepares to recover the fumble in the game in Kansas City, Mo.

Pittsburgh Steelers fans are switching the heat. It’s no longer the team’s headline-worthy bad play that is making them angry.

It’s our actual headlines at TribLIVE that they don’t like. Yes, I received a disproportionate amount of responses in my email on that topic over the past few days.

So, in this week’s “U mad, bro?”, we try to find out what the problem is.

Also, we get into some complaints about the Steelers’ struggling rush defense, Diontae Johnson’s Pro Bowl snub and the Bengals’ ascent to the top of the AFC North heap.

Dave thought the headline for our “Madden Monday” podcast was a little too soft in the wake of the team’s 36-10 loss in Kansas City on Sunday.

“Not strong enough to me…Better headline: Steelers butchered by KC. Or even BBQed.”

I dunno, Dave. The headline was “Madden Monday on disaster in Kansas City: ‘The Steelers just rolled over and died.’”

That’s not strong enough for you? Really?

I mean, God bless your attempt at Kansas City barbecue-inspired humor. But I thought we accurately summed up the game with the appropriate amount of bile and venom.

Steve J. also wasn’t happy with a headline for one of my stories. It was my post on Tuesday about the Steelers’ need to replicate their rush defense’s effort in Monday night’s rematch against the Cleveland Browns.

In Game 1 between the teams, the Browns — who led the NFL in rushing at the time and are currently third with 144.9 yards per game — managed just 96 yards against a Steelers team that is last in the league at stopping the run (142.7 yards allowed per game).

The headline read, “Steelers must prove containing Browns’ rush attack in Game 1 wasn’t a fluke.”

“But it was, Tim. When the team is dead last in the NFL in rushing yards allowed after 15 games, an outlier game like that one is the oddity, or fluke.”

True. But the greater point is, much like how the Steelers tend to perform better against Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson than most of Baltimore’s opponents, maybe they can re-create what they did last time these clubs met and show it’s a matchup issue. Or a stylistic thing that frequent scouting within the division highlights.

In all honesty, though, it probably wasn’t any of that. And it probably wasn’t a fluke either.

The biggest reason for the Steelers’ success that day might have been that the Browns were too dumb to stick with the run.

After all, quarterback Baker Mayfield attempted 31 passes and got sacked on four other dropbacks. That’s 35 times they could’ve run the ball with Nick Chubb and didn’t. Instead, Chubb had a modest 16 carries on a day when Kareem Hunt didn’t even suit up to absorb some of the workload.

That’s got nothing to do with a fluky off day for Cleveland running the ball or a freakishly good effort by the Steelers. That may just be the Browns being stupid.

R.R. checked in with a similar thought regarding the column I posted Tuesday about how the Cincinnati Bengals swept both the Steelers and Ravens this year, en route to an AFC North Division lead.

The headline on that column was, “Bengals have seized control of AFC North — and humiliated Steelers, Ravens in the process.”

“The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t humiliate the Steelers. The Steelers did that to themselves.”

Much like the guy above … um … well … nope.

You got me. I got nuthin’. That’s plenty accurate.

Although, I will say, Joe Burrow and his cast of skill position players on offense are good enough to humiliate better teams than the Steelers.

DJH sent this email about Diontae Johnson’s complaints about being a Pro Bowl snub.

“Tell him don’t get angry. Shut up and get better. Except for (T.J.) Watt, I don’t know any healthy Steeler worthy of the Pro Bowl.”

Eh, Cameron Heyward was worthy. And it was wise that he was chosen.

As for Johnson, yes. It’s best he let go of this battle. After all, Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, Ja’Marr Chase and Keenan Allen were the four receivers taken in front of Johnson.

For as good as Johnson has been, Allen has been just about his equal statistically and the other three have been better.

Also, maybe save the complaints for when you come off a week that didn’t feature a drop by you or a fumble when you weren’t even touched.

Finally, this Steelers fan was a little too sensitive after I was critical of the Steelers’ defeat in Kansas City.

And, apparently, you think my job should be to blow sunshine up your backside, so you can feel better about when they lose by 26 points. So, I guess I’m glad I’m not like you, either.

It appears my column pushed yours first. I consider that a nice little belated Christmas present.