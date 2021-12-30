ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Eurotunnel Covid warning calling Brits ‘3rd country citizens’ sparks fresh Brexit debate

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago
Confusion has erupted over a tweet posted by Eurotunnel telling Brits who live in the EU that they can no longer travel through France because of new Covid restrictions.

On Wednesday Eurotunnel posted an urgent warning on Twitter telling Brits that “unless they hold French residency, British citizens are now considered 3rd country citizens and can no longer transit France by road to reach their country of residence in the EU.”

This comes after French president Emmanuel Macron introduced new Covid laws to help stop the spread of the new Omicron variant.

However, there appears to have been some confusion on this issue as the French Interior Ministry have reportedly confirmed that any British travellers with the correct documentation would be able to travel through France, and that anyone with ‘compelling reasons’ such as travelling to a home in an EU country would be able to make the journey.

The tweet has ignited debate on social media with many people labelling the ban on Brits travelling through France a result of Brexit and not the pandemic.

The French ambassador to the UK, Catherine Colonna, confirmed on social media that “under the current rules a compelling reason is required to enter France.”

France’s new Covid laws makes mask-wearing on the streets of Paris mandatory from Friday with a €135 Euro fine being issued to those that don’t comply.

The Guardian

Polish deputy PM says Germany wants to turn EU into ‘fourth reich’

The head of Poland’s ruling party, Jarosław Kaczyński, has said Germany is trying to turn the EU into a federal “German fourth reich”. Speaking to the far-right Polish newspaper GPC, the head of the Law and Justice party (PiS) said some countries “are not enthusiastic at the prospect of a German fourth reich being built on the basis of the EU”.
POLITICS
The Independent

Brexit forces British student to spend Christmas and New Year in Madrid

A British student is spending the festive season in Spain rather than with family – because Spanish red tape combined with Brexit means she cannot leave the country while her visa is processed.Lucy Taylor, 21, from East Sussex, is a Warwick University student on her year abroad. Until 2021 she would have been able to spend the academic year in Spain without formality.But since the Brexit transition phase ended a year ago, British students require visas to study in any of the 27 European Union nations.Ms Taylor applied for her visa for Spain in June – one of a mountain...
EUROPE
AFP

Macron hopes for EU 'turning point' in NY address

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that 2022 should be a "turning point" for the European Union, in an national address just four months from elections. The pro-EU 44-year-old, who is a narrow favourite for re-election in April, hailed the EU's role in securing vaccines against Covid-19 for the continent and in providing funds for national stimulus plans which are set to be rolled out in 2022. "The year 2022 must be a turning point for Europe," he said in a 13-minute speech recorded in the garden of the Elysee presidential palace. "Our continent has been decried so much in recent years. They say it's divided, incapable of collective projects, in the process of becoming a historical irrelevance." The Covid-19 crisis "has demonstrated that our Europe can be not only useful but also a source of hope," he said.
POLITICS
UPI News

France removes EU flag at Arc de Triomphe amid criticism

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- France removed a European Union flag at Paris' Arc de Triomphe after the move drew criticism from far-right politicians. The blue flag of the European Union was raised on New Year's Eve to mark France's taking over of the rotating presidency of the EU Council. France will hold the position for six months.
POLITICS
The Independent

Record year sees more than 28,300 people cross English Channel to the UK

More than 28,300 people crossed the English Channel to the UK aboard small boats in 2021, triple the number for 2020.But arrivals will continue and more people will drown in the narrow sea between France and Britain if the Government pursues its “dangerous and callous policy”, ministers have been warned.Last year’s record number – an increase of about 20,000 on 2020 – came despite millions of pounds promised to French authorities to tackle the issue.The last 12 months have also seen smugglers packing more and more people aboard larger and larger dinghies, sometimes with deadly consequences.A Home Office minister said...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: Brexiteers are fighting among themselves – exactly what Boris Johnson doesn’t need

The key to the last election was that the Leave vote was more united than the Remain vote, so it matters that Brexiteers are at war with each other, while their opponents are getting their act together.There was always going to be a problem for Boris Johnson in having fought an election on the promise to “get Brexit done”, which was that once it was done there would be no need for his electoral coalition to stay together. Or, worse, there would be disagreement about whether it had been done properly.That is precisely what is beginning to happen. It...
POLITICS
