DOYLESTOWN >> The Bucks County Board of Commissioners during its meeting on Dec. 15 voted unanimously to adopt a balanced operating budget with no tax increase for 2022. At $475.5 million, the new year’s budget is 1.4 percent larger than the budget for 2021. But due in part to the $24.7 million Lake Galena conservation agreement, the commissioners were able to adopt a balanced budget without increasing taxes or drawing from the general fund.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO