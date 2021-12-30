ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

First Alert Forecast: changes bring sharp cool down this weekend

By Patrick Ellis
WLBT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHURSDAY: Expect a transition day as our front slips farther south. Morning rains continue to shift eastward - and we’ll remain warm – in the upper 70s this afternoon amid variably cloudy skies. A few more showers can’t be ruled out as the front, now lodged to the south, begins to...

www.wlbt.com

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

TUESDAY: We are more mild today and sunny, with wind shifting to an easterly and then southerly direction. Afternoon highs will reach the seasonable mid to upper 50s. WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY: A weak cold front will brush the northern parts of our region and could cause some scattered showers to pop up Wednesday and Thursday. […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures Struggle With Blast Of Artic Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Even with full sunshine, Monday temperatures are struggling with an Arctic air mass locked in place. Another blast of Arctic air is headed our way mid-week as a cold front crosses the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snow chances are minimal with this system. The normal high is 33 degrees. TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 18. TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. Breezy. High 36. WEDNESDAY: Flurries & wind. High 25. THURSDAY: Flurries. Arctic chill. High 15.
CHICAGO, IL
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast

That winter storm on the East Coast, combined with the pandemic, is forcing airlines to cancel more flights for this week. Woman sentenced in Waterloo fire that killed boy, his mother. Updated: 1 hour ago. A woman will serve two life sentences for setting a fire which killed another woman...
WATERLOO, IA
Person
Patrick Sharp
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Not as cold

The bridge is set to reopen on January 31. School officials are reassuring teachers, staff and students they are safe. 11 of 16 elementary schools are at or beyond capacity, and 2 buildings are 100 years old.
MANITOWOC, WI
kyma.com

First Alert Forecast: Warmer days on the way

YUMA, Ariz. ( KECY-TV ) - High pressure with dry and mostly clear conditions will be persistent through the week. Localized freezing temperatures will again be possible Wednesday morning, but mainly away from population centers. Temperatures are forecast to warm to slightly above normal readings starting Thursday, likely lasting through the upcoming weekend.
YUMA, AZ
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: milder mid-week; rain chances return Thursday

TUESDAY: Sun and some clouds - along with a risk for a few patches of freezing fog will possible N/E of Metro Jackson – will trend toward full sunshine region-wide through the morning hours. Expect early morning 20s & 30s to turn toward the 50s amid light southerly breeze kicking in. Clouds will slowly filter back in overnight with lows in the 30s to near 40.
ENVIRONMENT
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Next snow chance

11 of 16 elementary schools are at or beyond capacity, and 2 buildings are 100 years old. Cybersecurity training is open to students and community members. The Brown County sheriff reminds parents these deaths are preventable. We look at what help is available to give a baby a safe place to sleep.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast | 1/4AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Tuesday! It’s another morning with clear skies but this go round, winds are a bit higher. While temperatures to start the day are in the 30s area wide, many are feeling like the low 20s! The winter jacket and layers will be a good thing to grab as you’re heading out the door. Wind gusts will remain in the 20s and 30s all day long. Sustained winds out of the southwest to south today at 10 to 20mph. Daytime highs will rise for most into the 60s! Dry air, low relative humidity, breezy southwest winds and warm temperatures will combine and contribute to near-critical fire conditions for the western-third of our viewing area. Should fires start, they will spread quickly. Multiple counties are under a burn ban including Jackson, Stephens & Comanche.
LAWTON, OK
WECT

First Alert Forecast: mostly chilly

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a crisp, wintry Tuesday across the Cape Fear Region. Expect sun to fade to clouds in spots, light northeast breezes, and temperatures struggling to the upper 40s and lower 50s. Your First Alert Forecast features a modest warming temperature trend...
WILMINGTON, NC
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Instagram
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next snowfall

MANITOWOC, WI
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear Skies, Wind Chills In Single Digits

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies and cold tonight with lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. For Tuesday, morning sunshine, then clouds increase through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Overall, much colder starting Wednesday. Highs will occur in the morning in the low 20s, then fall into the teens in the afternoon. Wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour will make it feel like -2 to -4 degrees. Lows fall to the single digits Wednesday night with wind chills near 10-below. Teens for highs on Thursday with a chance of light snow. Partly cloudy with highs in the teens on Friday. Temperatures rebound this weekend to the low 30s. TONIGHT: Clear Skies. Low 18. TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. High 36. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, and much colder. A few flurries are possible. High of 20, with wind chills below zero in the afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL

