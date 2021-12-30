First Alert Forecast: changes bring sharp cool down this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Tuesday! It’s another morning with clear skies but this go round, winds are a bit higher. While temperatures to start the day are in the 30s area wide, many are feeling like the low 20s! The winter jacket and layers will be a good thing to grab as you’re heading out the door. Wind gusts will remain in the 20s and 30s all day long. Sustained winds out of the southwest to south today at 10 to 20mph. Daytime highs will rise for most into the 60s! Dry air, low relative humidity, breezy southwest winds and warm temperatures will combine and contribute to near-critical fire conditions for the western-third of our viewing area. Should fires start, they will spread quickly. Multiple counties are under a burn ban including Jackson, Stephens & Comanche.
