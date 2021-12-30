The code must go on: An Afghan coding bootcamp becomes a lifeline under Taliban rule

Women and girls beaten and threatened with death for playing football in Afghanistan have revealed the horror of their long and harrowing journey to safety in Britain.Saberyah, a 24-year-old Chelsea fan and the captain of the Afghan national youth development team, and teammates endured months of torment after the Taliban seized control of their homeland, including beatings that left them “screaming.”This newspaper revealed in early September how 32 players were left stranded and in danger after the British-backed government and armed forces fled. Now, in exclusive interviews with The Independent, some have recounted their ordeal and the “grave threats”...
Herat [Afghanistan], January 1 (ANI): After the Taliban's takeover, former Afghan women soldiers are facing the heat of the turn of events under the new regime. The melting down of the situation brought many heart-wrenching stories in the news and the Afghan women who served in Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) are under the Taliban's radar.
Her departure from Kabul reminded her of some "zombie movie," the young woman said. It was an experience she could describe only as "dehumanizing, terrifying and very traumatizing." When she woke up in a lakeside resort in Uganda, she found it impossible to square her new surroundings with the chaos...
The Taliban reportedly instructed mannequins in Afghan clothes shops to be beheaded, claiming the dolls infringe Islamic rules.Afghanistan’s Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice is said to have made the order in the western province of Herat.Local businesses have hit out at the Taliban’s move to ban mannequins, according to The Times. Commentators noted the new rules will lead to yet more difficulties for firms, many of whom are already finding it hard to stay afloat under the Taliban’s new regime.Aziz Rahman, the head of the ministry’s local arm, referred to the mannequins as “statues”...
I arrived in the UK with my family three years ago, and we have been waiting for a decision on our asylum seeker status ever since.My job in Afghanistan’s presidential palace with the senior adviser of the former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani put me in a very vulnerable situation as a woman. The Taliban were always targeting government workers, particularly independent women. I witnessed multiple bomb blasts around our offices, and lost two colleagues who were individually targeted and shot dead while leaving their homes for work. Because of this, my mother, father and sister and I fled, arriving in...
As he paced the crowded streets of Kabul, Afghanistan, Dr. Mohammad Khan Kharoti’s phone buzzed relentlessly. He had arrived in Afghanistan, only a few weeks before chaos enveloped the region and emergency evacuations began at the city’s airport. The phone calls came from a handful of friends, family members and co-workers who wondered if Kharoti had managed to flee the country before Aug. 31: the deadline for Americans to leave.
New authorities frown on long-distance travel and sport for women, with hijab now mandatory. Since their rise to power in August, Afghanistan's new rulers have considerably limited women's rights, stopping short, however, of reviving some of the more draconian rules they enforced in the past. While, back in the 1990s,...
Kabul [Afghanistan], December 31 (ANI): Poverty under Taliban rule has compelled Afghan children to leave school and get employed in hazardous jobs to find food for their families. The number of Afghan children who do not attend school but are employed in hazardous jobs has increased across the country, according...
Twenty years ago—and less than one month after the catastrophic attack of 9/11—the United States mounted a decidedly unorthodox campaign in Afghanistan in an effort to destroy Osama bin Laden’s al-Qaeda terrorist network, and to remove from power the Taliban regime in Kabul that hosted the perpetrators of the most devastating attack on American soil since Pearl Harbor. Because Afghanistan was a remote, landlocked country with very little infrastructure, a conventional military invasion was deemed impossible just a few days after the most spectacular asymmetric warfare attack in modern history. It would have taken too long to plan and execute.
Prince William privately told Afghan refugees they "couldn't be more welcome" in the UK as he expressed frustration at the failure to evacuate more people fleeing the Taliban, it has been reported.The Duke of Cambridge is said to have made the comments during a visit to meet some of those who managed to get to the UK after escaping Kabul as it fell to the militants during the summer.Two decades of British engagement in the South Asia country came to an end on 28 August as the final remaining military and diplomatic personnel left Kabul airport, ending the largest...
The family of an American citizen who's been held hostage along with five other executives from their company, Citgo, told NBC News they were surprised but grateful that a top Biden administration official visited the men in Venezuela. Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens spoke to the families...
An Indian farmer was left astonished yesterday after one of his goats gave birth to a kid with the 'face of a human' which neighbours described as a 'warning from God'. The goat belonging to farmer Shakar Das, 46, gave birth to several offspring in Gangapur village in the northeastern Indian state of Assam.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned on Thursday that the United States would “pay an unbearable price” for its actions toward Taiwan’s self-rule. Human rights, trade, and technological competition have become major flashpoints in China-US relations in the last few years. Chinese officials have stated that they will...
Nineteen-year-old conjoined twins from India’s Punjab state who were once abandoned by their parents have clinched their first job with the state government.But what made the news better for Sohna and Mohna Singh from Amritsar city was that they would be earning a salary each.The twins will be working as electricians for the state’s electricity board, what they said would be a “dream job” for them.The twins had been abandoned as babies and were living at a shelter for children from impoverished families.The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) offered them a job where they will each be paid about...
According to the official Syrian news agency SANA, “the Israeli occupation entity carried out a missile attack targeting the container yard in Latakia’s commercial port.”. Syrian TV reported that Latakia had been shaken by five huge explosions. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the target for the Israeli...
The IDF hit three secret Syrian military chemical laboratories and facilities near Homs and Damascus on June 8th of this year, according to a report in the Washington Post. Seven Syrian soldiers were killed in the attack. The report says intelligence officials claim Israel believed Syria was attempting to restart...
Why do thousands of Indian housewives kill themselves every year?. According to the recently released data by the government's National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 22,372 housewives took their own lives last year - that's an average of 61 suicides every day or one every 25 minutes. Housewives accounted for 14.6%...
Amid increasing political polarization in the US, the military remains highly regarded. But there's a yawning gap between the military's reputation and its actual performance. The US should ask whether it's getting an adequate return on its investment in that military. Andrew Bacevich is a former Army officer, historian, and...
