Zanesville, OH

Chris Crook top five stories of the year

By Chris Crook, Zanesville Times Recorder
 5 days ago
ZANESVILLE — I spent a lot of time in City Council chambers this year, but also got out and about across the region.

Number One: Glenn in Bronze, a long time coming

One of my favorite stories of the year was a carry-over from years past, all the way back to 2017. I spent a year following the work as local sculptor Alan Cottrill and his team of artisans created a statue of John Glenn. And then it sat. It wasn't until early 2021 that a copy of his statue found temporary home at the state capital, and I was able to publish a gallery of the sculpting process. As befitting the changes in my role at the TR, I also wrote the story.

If you want, you can see the orginal sculpture outside Cottrill's studio on Sixth Street in Zanesville.

Number Two: Clean up

In some ways, it felt like the city council beat was the Lear property beat. I wrote several stories about the blighted property, following several more last year. The best to write was the story about opening bids. More than five years after the complex was reduced to rubble, the city opened bids from seven companies to clean it up. The lowest, by some $321,000, was from Safeco Environmental of Dilliner, Pennsylvania, with a bid of $728,406. The city signed a contract two weeks later.

In the spirit of cooperation, the Muskingum County Commissioners promised $500,000 to help with the cleanup.

Number Three: Not a favorite, but...

I spent 2020 writing about the relentless advance of the COVID-19 pandemic, and January 2021 offered a glimmer of hope with the first group of senior citizens getting the green light to get vaccinated. This followed doctors and front line medical personnel, among others, getting vaccinated at the end of 2020.

By the summer, COVID stories had been reduced to a trickle. It wasn't until September that it roared back into the spotlight locally, when Genesis HealthCare asked me to clarify a story about the number of cases going down in Muskingum County. Turns out the pandamic had been raging largely out of sight, and was having a devastating effect on the local medical system. This led to a number of frank and open conversations with the leadership of Genesis. Two stories resulted that opened my eyes to the continued havoc the disease was wreaking. They were not a joy to write, and probably not fun to read, but they were important.

Number Four: Big Steve

I love writing about people with passion for something, people who are doing things they love. Steve Watson was one of those people. We talked following his appearance of Master Distiller, a reality show on Discovery where contestants have to make moonshine. He didn't win, but was able to parlay his appearance into a brand in the moonshine community. Look for more about Steve here soon.

Number Five: Who doesn't love a parade?

A few times a week I get pressed into duty as solely a photographer, shooting either my own assignments or assignments for my colleagues. I always enjoy football season, and wish our teams had taken deeper runs into the playoffs. But my two favorite shoots this year were both parades. Who doesn't love a parade?

