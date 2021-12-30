PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Eastside boss Barry Ruff got his 300th career win; Virginia High vs. Ridgeview in finals of PVNB Tourney; Jaylyn Altizer (Richlands), Caiti Hill (Ridgeview), Elle Gunter (Graham), Jenna Hare (Sullivan East) have big games
Azzy Hammons had 17 points and five steals and Eastside girls basketball coach Barry Ruff picked up the 300th win of his career with 48-28 win over Lebanon on Wednesday. Carter Powers added 12 points and five steals for the 6-5 Spartans. Morgan Varney led Lebanon with 14 points....heraldcourier.com
