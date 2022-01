Merino boys basketball is no stranger to finding ways to win. In fact, those qualities of grit and toughness have earned the Rams so many votes in CHSAANow.com’s Class 1A coaches poll that they sit just on the outside looking into the top-10 rankings at No. 11. Their two matchups in the first week back from winter break may very well help them crack into the 10 best teams in the state.

