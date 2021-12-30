ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley, IL

Search continues for suspects after Bradley officer fatally shot, another critical

By Gaynor Hall, Glenn Marshall, Alyssa Donovan
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

BREAKING UPDATE: Sullivan was taken into custody in North Manchester, Indiana and Harris remains at-large.

Previous story:

BRADLEY, Ill. — Police are searching for two people after an officer was fatally shot and another was critically injured in Bradley.

The shooting took place at a Comfort Inn Hotel on the 1500 block of Illinois Highway 50 around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The hotel sits on the perimeter of Bradley’s Northfield Square Mall, which is right off of I-57.

Police said officers responded to reports of dogs barking in an unattended car parked in the parking lot. When they arrived, police found the room where the car’s possible owner was staying.

Officer Marlene Rittmanic and another officer, later identified as Tyler Bailey, 27, had a conversation with multiple people inside the room and were then attacked and shot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41z2LC_0dYyUFuR00
Slain Bradley officer Marlene Rittmanic

The two officers were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Rittmanic was later pronounced dead. The other officer underwent surgery.

The suspect, 25-year-old Darius Sullivan, is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police are also searching for a 26-year-old Xandria Harris.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SA0Bw_0dYyUFuR00

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 815-698-2315. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

At the Bradley police station, flags were flown half-staff. A procession took place for the slain sergeant at 2 p.m. It left the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office and ended at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Many residents came out of their homes to pay respect.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

