(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is getting more federal money to help address the scourge of opioid addiction and other substance abuse problems. The state has been awarded $4.7 million through the U.S. Department of Justice's Comprehensive Opioid, Substance Abuse and Stimulant Program, which will be used to hire new police officers to respond to overdose calls and connect addicts and families with options for substance abuse treatment and counseling.

POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO