ABC’s Women of the Movement begins with sobbing. That this six-part series — which uses the murder of Emmett Till to launch an anthology reconfiguring the narratives of the civil rights movement around its female participants — starts with tears isn’t surprising. But series creator Marissa Jo Cerar (The Handmaid’s Tale) doesn’t want to wallow in misery. Though there will be plenty of time over these six hours for viewers to be shocked and horrified, there are also moments of inspiration. Cerar opens with Mamie Till (Adrienne Warren) experiencing the pain of childbirth, then being told that her baby may have impairments...

TV SERIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO