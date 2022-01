Kansas basketball will be without one of its best players against George Mason on Saturday afternoon. Prior to the 4 p.m. tipoff, guard Remy Martin did not warm up with the rest of the team. Martin will not be available due to “a minor knee injury.” In KU’s win over Nevada, Martin appeared to hit his knee and had to be removed from the game. He came back soon after, though, and ended up playing 22 minutes. On the ESPN+ pregame show, Self confirmed Martin would not play on Saturday. Jalen Wilson will start in his place.

2 DAYS AGO