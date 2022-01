A further 4.25 million courses of Covid antivirals have been secured for the UK in a bid to help tackle Omicron The new deals have been accelerated in light of the new variant, with the aim of protecting vulnerable people over the coming months.It is hoped the move will help reduce hospital admissions and therefore ease pressures on the NHS Antivirals are used to either treat those who are infected with a virus or sometimes protect someone who has been exposed from becoming infected.They target the virus at an early stage, preventing progression to more severe, or even critical, symptoms.The...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO