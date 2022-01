“The King’s Affection” actor Nam Yoon Su recently participated in a pictorial and interview for Cosmopolitan!. The actor spoke on his experience acting in a historical drama for the first time, saying, “At first, I had no idea how to deliver my lines and I felt at a loss. I tried to act with the mindset of, ‘doing it my own way,’ but I don’t think I was able to do that in the beginning. In the latter half of the drama, my time on set increased and I think I suddenly adjusted to the role then. I grew comfortable to the point that I could immediately film any scene needed.”

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO