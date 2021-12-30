Third COVID-19 testing site opens in Orange County as Florida reports almost 47K new cases

Orange County COVID-19 test sites

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A third COVID-19 testing site is opening in Orange County as Florida reported almost 47,000 new cases.

The new site will open Thursday morning at the South Orange Youth Sports Complex, which is at 11800 S. Orange Avenue.

The site will try to relieve traffic and hours-long wait times at two other testing sites.

The state shattered its record for new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Testing demand isn’t the only thing increasing. Hospitals are seeing more COVID-19 patients.

AdventHealth administrators said its patient count shot up from 100 to 150 Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The total number of patients is still 90% lower than the peak of the delta variant.

Across town at Orlando Health, 209 patients were being treated, less than a third of the more than 600 that system saw at its peak.

When it comes to testing in Orange County, you have three free options: Barnett Park, Econ Soccer Complex and the new site at South Orange Youth Sports Complex.

The sites will be closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.