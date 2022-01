Up and coming UFC bantamweight and megastar Sean O’Malley is not just an exceptionally good striker for the deepest division in the UFC, the bantamweight, but is also a fun-loving, positive and up to date millennial who likes to do everything a teenager would dream off parties, spending on luxuries and a little bit of philanthropy for the sake of some goodwill. O’Malley however, faced some backlash not long ago from the man who handed his only loss in the UFC career.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO