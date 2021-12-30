ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Preston: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson remains a mystery as playoff hopes rest on his shoulders

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
 5 days ago

Several months ago, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a candidate to become the NFL’s Most Valuable Player. Now, he’s become one of the league’s great mysteries....

The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson out for third straight game; Tyler Huntley to start vs. Rams

With the team’s playoff hopes hanging in the balance Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams, the Ravens will be without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who will miss his third straight game because of an ankle injury. Jackson raised hopes of a return Wednesday by practicing for the first time since injuring his ankle against the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 12. However, Jackson limped ...
Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns
The Spun

NFL World Starting To Get Concerned With Matthew Stafford

NFL fans are starting to get concerned with Matthew Stafford given his increase in interceptions in recent weeks. Stafford has already thrown two interceptions against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. His first interception was a pick-six. His latest interception was a bad throw down the middle of the field into the Ravens secondary.
Ravens TE Mark Andrews breaks franchise record for most receiving yards in single season – The Denver Post

Throughout the 2021 season, Mark Andrews has not only made a case for being the best tight end in Ravens history, but one of the team’s all-time best pass catchers. On Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams, Andrews continued his historic season by breaking the franchise’s single-season receiving yards record, which was set by former receiver Michael Jackson (1,201) in 1996.
Ravens’ fading playoff hopes take another hit with 20-19 loss to Rams – The Denver Post

There the Ravens were Sunday, the team without its talismanic quarterback or Pro Bowl cornerbacks or top three running backs, down to two Week 1 starters along its offensive line, missing a first-round draft pick and so much more. There the Ravens were, needing just one stop to reverse their season’s downward slide, to enter Week 18 with a playoff pulse.
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson still ‘pushing’ to play as season finale against Steelers approaches

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said quarterback Lamar Jackson is still working toward a return and could start in the team’s regular-season finale Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Ravens have a slim chance to make the playoffs if they beat the Steelers, so Harbaugh said they’ll do everything they can to keep that possibility alive. Jackson has not played since he hobbled off the field ...
Yardbarker

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson inactive for third consecutive game

The Baltimore Ravens' push for a spot in the postseason will continue without Lamar Jackson in Week 17. The fourth-year quarterback is out of action for a third straight game due to an ankle injury suffered earlier in December. Jackson, 24, was questionable to play against the Los Angeles Rams,...
CBS Baltimore

Stafford Rallies Surging Rams Past Short-Handed Ravens 20-19

BALTIMORE (AP) — Matthew Stafford shook off three turnovers to guide a fourth-quarter rally Sunday that carried the Los Angeles Rams to their fifth straight victory, 20-19 over the short-handed but stubborn Baltimore Ravens. Stafford threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Odell Beckham Jr. with 57 seconds left immediately after completing a 5-yarder to Beckham on a fourth-and-5. After Los Angeles failed on a 2-point conversion, the Ravens — playing a third straight game without injured quarterback Lamar Jackson — never got close enough for a field-goal try. The victory pushed the Rams (12-4) to the cusp of their second straight NFC...
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reveals What Really Happened With Antonio Brown

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has shared some details on what he says happened with Antonio Brown on Sunday. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Buccaneers, said that he attempted to put the wide receiver back into the game, but he refused. FOX’s Jay Glazer shared what...
