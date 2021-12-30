Kentucky Hospitals To Received Increased Funding

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health is committing $15 million in emergency funding to support adult medical day care facilities deal with the COVID-19 surge, the agency said Tuesday. The funds, drawn from Maryland’s share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, are intended to cover the facilities’ operational expenses so that they can keep up their pandemic response efforts. “AMDC centers provide a valuable service for some of Maryland’s most vulnerable citizens and their families,” Maryland Health Secretary Dennis Schrader said. “These centers help individuals remain in their homes and communities, avoiding more costly institutional long-term care.” Last month, Gov. Larry Hogan pledged $100 million to help hospitals and nursing homes deal with the COVID-19 surge. Roughly half of that is intended to help address staffing shortages. The state also recently announced it has received its first shipment of FDA-authorized antiviral medicines produced by Pfizer and Merck, which will be prescribed to high-risk individuals.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO