ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Hospitals To Received Increased Funding

By Mable Cundiff
wvih.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Andy Beshear announces Kentucky hospitals that meet federal quality measures can receive up to $1.1 billion in increased payments next year. The funding, available through a federally approved, state-directed payment model, helps deliver and expand...

www.wvih.com

Comments / 1

Related
wvih.com

New Kentucky Laws Take Effect January 1

New year, almost always bring new laws. Here are some that will go into effect in Kentucky on January 1, 2022. One of the new laws taking effect on January 1, 2022 is a big win for the diabetic community in the commonwealth. Most Kentuckians will now only have to...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Government
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Governor says KY hospitals can receive up to $1.1billion in increased payments for Medicaid in ’22

Kentucky hospitals that meet federal quality measures can receive up to $1.1 billion in increased payments for Medicaid services next year, said Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday. The funding, available through a federally approved, state-directed payment model, helps deliver and expand quality health care to the state’s 1.6 million Medicaid...
KENTUCKY STATE
redriverradio.org

Rural Hospitals And Nursing Homes In Texas To Receive Pandemic Relief Funds

TX NURSING HOMES GET FUNDING - Roughly 13 hundred rural hospitals and nursing facilities in Texas are now eligible to receive federal pandemic relief to take care of staffing and infrastructure needs. The announcement came from Governor Greg Abbott’s office. The 128-million dollars for rural hospitals and nursing home...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
illinoisnewsnow.com

Hospitals with fewer workers struggle with increased COVID hospitalizations

(The Center Square) – With hospitals around the state working with fewer employees but higher numbers of COVID-19 cases, some are limiting some elective procedures to ensure they have capacity. Since tracking staffed hospital beds began nearly two years ago, the state saw a peak of COVID-19 hospitalizations on...
HEALTH SERVICES
Bensalem Times

PA hospitals to receive strike teams

Pennsylvania hospitals will receive strike teams to relieve hospital capacity strain in areas hit hardest by the latest COVID-19 surge. This comes after Gov. Tom Wolf requested support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The Pennsylvania Department of Health and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency are actively working with FEMA, the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
1470 WMBD

Central Illinois airports receiving extra funding

PEORIA, Ill. — Airports statewide will receive extra funding thanks to the Infrastructure Law passed by lawmakers in November. Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-IL) has announced that more than $9.6 million will be distributed to airports in the 17th district, including several in central Illinois. Peoria’s General Wayne A. Downing...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Hospitals#Medicaid
Town Square LIVE News

Some patients being transferred to nursing homes will be COVID-positive

On average, one in four COVID-19 tests conducted in Delaware are yielding positive results, Gov. John Carney said during his weekly briefing Tuesday afternoon.  That is, in part, a result of increased testing in the state although Carney also blamed the surge in positive COVID tests on holiday gatherings and the highly contagious omicron variant.  Approximately half of the state’s ... Read More
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland’s COVID-19 Hospitalizations Surpass 3,000, MHA Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations surpassed 3,000 as of late Monday, the Maryland Hospital Association confirmed to WJZ. The figures come a day after the Maryland Department of Health reported a record 2,746 hospitalizations as the number of COVID-19 patients continues to soar. Several hospitals have shifted to crisis standards of care to keep up with the demand for care, which has been fueled by a recent explosion in cases. With healthcare workers stretched thin, the state has already established a surge operations center to help hospitals manage bed space and pledged $100 million to help hospitals and nursing homes deal with staffing shortages.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

State Pledges $15M To Help Maryland’s Adult Medical Day Care Facilities

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health is committing $15 million in emergency funding to support adult medical day care facilities deal with the COVID-19 surge, the agency said Tuesday. The funds, drawn from Maryland’s share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, are intended to cover the facilities’ operational expenses so that they can keep up their pandemic response efforts. “AMDC centers provide a valuable service for some of Maryland’s most vulnerable citizens and their families,” Maryland Health Secretary Dennis Schrader said. “These centers help individuals remain in their homes and communities, avoiding more costly institutional long-term care.” Last month, Gov. Larry Hogan pledged $100 million to help hospitals and nursing homes deal with the COVID-19 surge. Roughly half of that is intended to help address staffing shortages. The state also recently announced it has received its first shipment of FDA-authorized antiviral medicines produced by Pfizer and Merck, which will be prescribed to high-risk individuals.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services

Comments / 0

Community Policy