Youngstown, OH

2 Valley restaurants temporarily close for NYE

By Jonathan Renforth
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Two local restaurants say they are temporarily closing their doors for New Year’s Eve.

Michael Alberini’s Restaurant in Boardman will be closed for New Year’s Eve weekend due to an unexpected staff shortage. The Federal in Youngstown will be closed due to COVID-19.

Michael Alberini & Staff made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday. The staff stated that they deeply regret their decision and that they anticipate returning to normal hours on Tuesday, January 4.

The owner of the restaurant, Michael Alberini, is facing several charges including domestic violence and unlawful restraint .

The Federal in Youngstown announced Tuesday that they will be closed New Year’s Eve due to COVID-19 concerns. Their Miracle on the Federal event is cancelled.

According to a Facebook post , The Federal in Downtown Youngstown said it was a tough decision, but the well-being of the community is their top priority.

The business will be closed until 2022, but the post did not say when they planned to reopen.

