Prince Harry, Meghan Markle May Reconcile with Queen Next Year

 5 days ago

The royal family is said to be feuding with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but that could change soon. The Sussexes are expected to visit the United Kingdom to reconcile with Queen Elizabeth II, according to a royal expert.

(Image: GETTY)

Since attending Prince Philip’s funeral, Prince Harry has yet to pay a visit to his family. Meghan, on the other hand, has yet to return to the United Kingdom after resigning as a senior royal.

As a result, according to a media report, Richard Fitzwilliams believes the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would reunite with the royal family in a special thanksgiving service next year to honor the late Prince Philip. He went on to say that the two divisive royals were now establishing their own lives in the United States.

Comments / 34

morning dove
3d ago

Is there a joke in this never happen and nutmeg will never go to UK at all , more lies, 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫

Reply(3)
23
guest
2d ago

She’ll go as it will improve her image and that’s what everything boils down to for her. The press will make a big deal about her “forgiving” the royals since she’s continuously the “victim”.

Reply
3
Guest
2d ago

Their house payment is behind. They gotta ask gramma for a little loan

Reply(1)
8
