Prince Harry, Meghan Markle May Reconcile with Queen Next Year

The royal family is said to be feuding with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but that could change soon. The Sussexes are expected to visit the United Kingdom to reconcile with Queen Elizabeth II, according to a royal expert.

Since attending Prince Philip’s funeral, Prince Harry has yet to pay a visit to his family. Meghan, on the other hand, has yet to return to the United Kingdom after resigning as a senior royal.

As a result, according to a media report, Richard Fitzwilliams believes the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would reunite with the royal family in a special thanksgiving service next year to honor the late Prince Philip. He went on to say that the two divisive royals were now establishing their own lives in the United States.

