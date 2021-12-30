ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

UPI Almanac for Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

By United Press International
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UFYHo_0dYyLEhp00

Today is Thursday, Dec. 30, the 364th day of 2021 with one to follow.

The moon is waning. Morning stars are Mars and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Venus.

Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include British author Rudyard Kipling in 1865; Japan's World War II Prime Minister Hideki Tojo in 1884; Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Bo Diddley in 1928; actor/dancer Russ Tamblyn in 1934 (age 87); actor Joseph Bologna in 1934; baseball Hall of Fame member Sandy Koufax in 1935 (age 86); folk singer Noel Paul Stookey in 1937 (age 84); television director James Burrows in 1940 (age 81); Monkees member Mike Nesmith in 1942; Monkees member Davy Jones in 1945; Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Patti Smith in 1946 (age 75); rock musician/producer Jeff Lynne in 1947 (age 74); television personality Meredith Vieira in 1953 (age 68); former Today host Matt Lauer in 1957 (age 64); actor Tracey Ullman in 1959 (age 62); political commentator Sean Hannity in 1961 (age 60); golfer Tiger Woods in 1975 (age 46); actor Lucy Punch in 1977 (age 44); singer/actor Tyrese Gibson in 1978 (age 43); actor Eliza Dushku in 1980 (age 41); actor Kristin Kreuk in 1982 (age 39); basketball star LeBron James in 1984 (age 37); singer Ellie Goulding in 1986 (age 35).

On this date in history:

In 1853, the United States bought 45,000 square miles of land along the Gila River from Mexico for $10 million. The area is now southern Arizona and New Mexico.

In 1903, flames swept the Iroquois Theater in Chicago, killing 602 people. The fire led to safety regulations for theaters around the world.

In 1916, Grigori Rasputin, a self-fashioned Russian holy man, was killed by Russian nobles eager to end his influence over the royal family.

In 1922, at the first Soviet Congress, Russia, Ukraine and two other Soviet republics signed a treaty creating the Soviet Union.

In 1958, revolutionaries under the command of Ernesto "Che" Guevara battled with government troops loyal to Cuban President Fulgencio Batista for control of the city of Santa Clara. Within 12 hours of the rebel victory, Batista had fled the country, with control of the country passing to Fidel Castro.

In 1965, Ferdinand Marcos was inaugurated as president of the Philippines.

In 1972, U.S. President Richard Nixon ordered a halt in the bombing of North Vietnam and announced that peace talks with the Hanoi government would resume in Paris in January.

In 1986, Exxon Corp. became the first major international oil company to withdraw from South Africa because of that country's racial policies.

In 1992, Ling-Ling, a giant female panda who delighted visitors to Washington's National Zoo for more than two decades, died of heart failure.

In 1994, John Salvi III, an anti-abortion activist, went on a shooting spree at two abortion clinics in Brookline, Mass. He killed two workers and injured five others. Police captured him the next day.

In 2006, former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, who had been convicted of the 1982 massacre of 148 Shiite men and boys, was executed by hanging in Baghdad.

In 2009, a suicide bomber, identified as a Jordanian informant, killed at least eight U.S. civilians, all but one of them CIA agents, at a base in Afghanistan.

In 2012, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was hospitalized because of a blood clot, the State Department said. The clot, or thrombus, was discovered during a routine MRI while Clinton recuperated from a recent concussion.

In 2013, four NFL coaches were fired on the league's so-called Black Monday: Mike Shanahan of the Washington Redskins, Leslie Fraiser of the Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay's Greg Chiano and Jim Schwartz of the Detroit Lions. Cleveland's Rob Chudzinski had been let go the day before.

In 2016, Indians deposited their last 500- and 1,000-rupee notes into the bank. The government withdrew the currency values in order to crack down on black market and counterfeit currency.

In 2020, Becky Hammon of the San Antonio Spurs made history as the first woman to coach an NBA regular season game when she filled in for Greg Popovich after he was ejected during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

A thought for the day: "Keep your feet on the ground and keep reaching for the stars." -- American TV/radio personality Casey Kasem

Comments / 2

Related
UPI News

On This Day: Saddam Hussein executed

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1853, the United States bought 45,000 square miles of land along the Gila River from Mexico for $10 million. The area is now southern Arizona and New Mexico. In 1903, flames swept the Iroquois Theater in Chicago, killing 602 people....
NFL
WausauPilot

Today in History: Today is Thursday, Dec. 23, the 357th day of 2021.

On Dec. 23, 1783, George Washington resigned as commander in chief of the Continental Army and retired to his home at Mount Vernon, Virginia. In 1788, Maryland passed an act to cede an area “not exceeding ten miles square” for the seat of the national government; about two-thirds of the area became the District of Columbia.
PFIZER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
TVOvermind

Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
MUSIC
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
Deadline

Brian Williams Signs Off From MSNBC With Thanks To Viewers And A Warning: “My Biggest Worry Is For My Country”

Brian Williams ended his MSNBC show The 11th Hour – and his long career at NBC – with a warning of what is happening to democracy, telling viewers in his sendoff, “My biggest worry is for my country.” “The truth is I am not a liberal or a conservative. I’m an institutionalist,” he said. “I believe in this place and in my love of country I yield to no one. But the darkness on the edge of town has spread to the main roads and highways and neighborhoods. It is now at the local bar and the bowling alley, at the...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eliza Dushku
Person
James Burrows
Person
Hideki Tojo
Person
Jim Schwartz
Person
Patti Smith
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
92.9 THE LAKE

Year In Review: Celebrities Who Died In 2021

It's mind-boggling to think about all the loss of life this past year and 1/2 due to COVID. More than 850 people died in less than two years. So much has happened nationally as America attempted to get back to normalcy. Closing out 2021 we wanted to remember the memories of celebs that passed this year. For a complete listing click here.
MLB
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Star Leaves Studio Amid COVID-19 Surge

Ginger Zee is taking precautions amid the latest surge in COVID cases with the omicron variant. The Good Morning America meteorologist announced Tuesday that she would be working outside of the studio for a while after the concerning uptick of cases in New York City especially. "Back out of the...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vikings#San Antonio Spurs#Upi Almanac#Mercury#Neptune#Capricorn#British#Baseball Hall Of Fame#Monkees#The Iroquois Theater#Russian
The US Sun

Who is Facts of Life star Nancy McKeon?

NANCY Justine McKeon is an American actress. She is best known for her roles as Jo Polniaczek on The Facts of Life and Jinny Exstead on The Division. Nancy Justine McKeon was born on April 4, 1966, in Westbury, New York, to Donald McKeon—a travel agent—and Barbara McKeon. During some of her childhood, the family also resided in Forest Hills, New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Soaps In Depth

Remembering the Daytime Stars We Lost in 2021

As 2021 comes to an end, we are taking a moment to remember the talented performers from the world of daytime to whom we sadly said a final farewell this past year. Stars such as beloved GENERAL HOSPITAL stars John Reilly (Sean) and Stuart Damon (Alan), GUIDING LIGHT supercouple Michael Tylo (Quint) and Lisa Brown (Nola), ALL MY CHILDREN leading man Michael Nader (Dimitri), DAYS OF OUR LIVES DiMera daughter Philece Sampler (Renee), THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS patriarch Jerry Douglas (John), and more.
CELEBRITIES
KIX 105.7

Famous People Lost In 2021 – In Memoriam

2021 is drawing to a close. Each year we look back on some of the amazing people we lost in the past year. We lost some "A" list actors and celebrities, who gave us their talents in the world of entertainment. We also lost people that are world renowned for sports, politics, music, books, and human rights.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Philippines
Country
Japan
Boston

Beloved Boston broadcaster Mary Richardson dies at age 76

As news of her death circulated Friday afternoon, tributes poured in on social media for the legendary WCVB Channel 5 journalist and former longtime anchor of “Chronicle.”. Beloved Boston broadcaster Mary Richardson died Thursday night after living with Alzheimer’s disease for 7 years. She was 76 years old.
BOSTON, MA
digitalspy.com

NCIS: LA star drops out of major TV gig after testing positive for COVID-19

NCIS: LA favourite LL Cool J has been forced to pull out of a major gig this New Year's Eve after testing positive for COVID-19. The actor and rapper, who plays Sam Hanna in the NCIS spin-off series, was scheduled to perform as part of the annual TV special Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, which airs in the US on ABC.
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

Betty White Dead at 99

3:32 PM PT -- Betty's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is drawing a crowd ... and folks are leaving candles, flowers, stuffed animals and other tokens. 12:32 PM PT -- The beginnings of a makeshift memorial outside Betty's house are underway. One fan has already stopped by to...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
248K+
Followers
47K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy