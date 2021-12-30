ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'This Is Us' star Chris Geere compares his 'miserable' character to a 'pantomime villain'

By Esme Mazzeo
 5 days ago
Actor Chris Geere visits the NASDAQ MarketSite. Mike Pont/WireImage
  • Chris Geere compared his "This Is Us" character, Phillip, to a "pantomime villain."
  • He also told Entertainment Weekly that Phillip is a "miserable person."
  • Geere hinted that Kate is "with the guy that she wants" but did not confirm it is Phillip.

Entertainment Weekly

This Is Us star Chris Geere hints of Kate's future husband, Phillip: 'He's a miserable person'

At the end of the fifth season of This Is Us, Kate seemed to get the storybook ending that she'd always wanted. Except it was with... the grumpy guy at the music school?. A few years into the future, the Pearson daughter (Chrissy Metz) was seen in her wedding dress, preparing to exchange vows with… Phillip (Chris Geere), the music teacher whom she works with at Jack Jr.'s school? Apparently, her marriage to wise-cracking, depression-prone Toby (Chris Sullivan) hit more than a few wrong notes after that long-distance experiment. And clearly the show aims to cue up plenty of drama in the family drama's sixth and final season, which kicks off Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
CELEBRITIES
