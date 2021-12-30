ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Cut Joe Biden (half) a break on the Omicron surge

By Ryan Cooper
 5 days ago
President Biden has been getting a lot of flak over the Omicron stage of the pandemic, and understandably so. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently updated its recommendation for containment periods, saying only five days of quarantine are necessary for someone with a positive case yet no symptoms....

john gregory
5d ago

Sorry. The Liberal media didn’t give Trump a break. He said this would be under control. More people have died under Biden with a vaccine then under Trump without a vaccine

M. O.
5d ago

409,921 Americans have died from COVID-19 since President Joe Biden took office. He promised the American people he would "shut down the virus." (Fact check: He has not.)

Ogre69
5d ago

No one cut Trump a break. Some of the people that respond to these comments still blame him for Covid. I'll not give Biden or fake Fauci any breaks.

