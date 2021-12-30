Revealed: The Reason Thomas Tuchel Believes Chelsea Are No Longer in Premier League Title Race

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has opened up on the reason he believes his side can no longer win the Premier League this season.

The Blues are eight points behind leaders Manchester City after a 1-1 draw with Brighton on Wednesday night.

Speaking to the press via football.london, Tuchel revealed that he believes Chelsea are out of the race for the title and has provided his reasoning for this.

IMAGO / PA Images

When asked if Chelsea are still involved in the title race, he honestly claimed that they are not and cited their injuries and Covid cases as the reason.

The Blues struggled as several first team players tested positive for the virus this month and the Premier League did not allow Tuchel's side to postpone any of their matches, including a clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers where Chelsea had to risk unfit players due to limited numbers.

When asked about their title chances, Tuchel gave his reasoning for his belief that Chelsea were no longer in the race.

"How should we be in it?" he said. "We have seven Covid cases. We have five or six players out for six or more weeks. How should we compete in a title race?

"Everyone else who has a full squad, everybody in training has the full power to come through this league. We would be stupid to think we can do it out of Covid and injuries. Just play and everybody would be stupid to do it without 23 fit players."

