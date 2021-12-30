ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Revealed: The Reason Thomas Tuchel Believes Chelsea Are No Longer in Premier League Title Race

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has opened up on the reason he believes his side can no longer win the Premier League this season.

The Blues are eight points behind leaders Manchester City after a 1-1 draw with Brighton on Wednesday night.

Speaking to the press via football.london, Tuchel revealed that he believes Chelsea are out of the race for the title and has provided his reasoning for this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JX68F_0dYyKD4Z00
IMAGO / PA Images

When asked if Chelsea are still involved in the title race, he honestly claimed that they are not and cited their injuries and Covid cases as the reason.

The Blues struggled as several first team players tested positive for the virus this month and the Premier League did not allow Tuchel's side to postpone any of their matches, including a clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers where Chelsea had to risk unfit players due to limited numbers.

When asked about their title chances, Tuchel gave his reasoning for his belief that Chelsea were no longer in the race.

"How should we be in it?" he said. "We have seven Covid cases. We have five or six players out for six or more weeks. How should we compete in a title race?

"Everyone else who has a full squad, everybody in training has the full power to come through this league. We would be stupid to think we can do it out of Covid and injuries. Just play and everybody would be stupid to do it without 23 fit players."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku set to be dropped by Chelsea for Liverpool match after interview

Romelu Lukaku is expected to be omitted from Chelsea’s match squad to face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.Club-record signing Lukaku has hit two goals in as many games but fell foul of manager Thomas Tuchel this week, after revealing unhappiness in an interview released on Thursday but conducted three weeks ago.A surprised Blues boss Tuchel admitted his frustrations with Lukaku’s comments on Friday, insisting he would seek talks with the £98million star and handle the matter in-house.Lukaku is now expected to miss the pivotal Premier League clash, however, amid the fallout from telling Sky Sport Italy: “I’m not happy...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku primed for high stakes meeting to set trajectory for Chelsea’s season

Thomas Tuchel insists everyone at Chelsea will “stay calm”, but the importance of Monday’s meeting with Romelu Lukaku should not be overlooked. It will decide the Belgian striker’s future at the club, as well as the very trajectory of this season.If the meeting is satisfactory to Tuchel, Lukaku will be brought back into the team for Wednesday’s League Cup match at home to Tottenham Hotspur and everything will blow over in the manner some close to the player predict. If it isn’t satisfactory, well, we’re in the sort of vintage Chelsea strife they haven’t actually seen in some time. It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Manchester City#Covid#Wolverhampton Wanderers
The Independent

Man City march on as Tuchel makes Lukaku call – Premier League talking points

Manchester City moved 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League while nearest challengers Chelsea and Liverpool drew a thriller at Stamford Bridge.Here, the PA news agency looks at some things we learned from the weekend of fixtures.City can handle it allStoppage time winner 👌⏰#ManCity | @Sure pic.twitter.com/Pf3bWU9eAA— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 2, 2022Yet again Manchester City showed their champion quality and underlined why they are firm favourites to claim a fourth title in five years by coming from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1. It was an 11th successive win and further illustrated just how City seem capable...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Revealed: Roman Abramovich's Stance on Thomas Tuchel's Latest Romelu Lukaku Decision

Thomas Tuchel has been offered his full support by Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich for his handling of the Romelu Lukaku saga, according to reports. The Chelsea head coach was left livid by Lukaku after he and the club were left unaware of an interview he had with Sky Italia several weeks ago which expressed his unhappiness at his situation in west London.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku ‘publicly undermined’ Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea, claims Chris Sutton

Romelu Lukaku’s controversial interview “undermined” Thomas Tuchel and has caused unnecessary unrest at Chelsea, says the club’s former striker Chris Hutton. Lukaku was dropped for Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool last Sunday after he revealed he was unhappy with his progress since leaving Inter Milan in the summer. Lukaku met with Tuchel and trained with the first-team squad on Monday and is believed to have accepted he made a mistake by admitting “he was not happy with the situation”. The 28-year-old also stressed his desire to one day return to Inter, although there is considered to be no chance...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel delighted to re-sign ‘Benjamin Button of football’ Thiago Silva

Thomas Tuchel has hailed Thiago Silva as football’s answer to Benjamin Button after the veteran Brazil defender rubber-stamped a third year at Stamford Bridge.Silva completed a one-year contract extension on Monday to remain at Chelsea until the summer of 2023, in which time he will pass his 38th birthday.The centre-back continues to belie his age with his accomplished and physical performances, leaving boss Tuchel suitably impressed.“He is the Benjamin Button of football,” said Tuchel, likening Silva to the Hollywood film character who aged in reverse. “I know how much work, how much professional attitude is behind that.“It is a miracle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku sorry and aiming to ‘clean mess up’, says Thomas Tuchel

Romelu Lukaku has apologised for his controversial interview in which he revealed his unhappiness at Chelsea and is available to play in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham.Blues boss Thomas Tuchel revealed Belgium striker Lukaku feels responsible and determined to “clean the mess up”, after an interview with Sky Italy that was released last Thursday but conducted three weeks previously.Club-record signing Lukaku was stood down for Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool but crunch talks on Monday have cleared the air.Tuchel has insisted he is now satisfied Lukaku did not intend to cause such deep damage...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
686
Followers
5K+
Post
429K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy