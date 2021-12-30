ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jorginho Expresses His Concerns Over Player Welfare Following Hectic Chelsea Fixture Schedule

By Jago Hemming
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has expressed his concerns over the welfare of Premier League players amidst the hectic fixture schedule, insisting that the league should allow five substitutions instead of three.

The Blues are currently in the middle of an injury and Covid-19 crisis whereby several first team players are currently or have been out of action in recent weeks.

On Wednesday evening, Chelsea drew 1-1 with Brighton and saw Reece James and Andreas Christensen both substituted off due to injury, adding to their mounting list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r9vyT_0dYyK1Z600
IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking to beIN Sports, Jorginho expressed his concerns over the safety of players with so many picking up injuries amidst the busy schedule.

"It's very hard because we don't have time to rest. We need to play games every three days and then we have just three subs... It's insane that we don't go for five.

"In my opinion it's just too much and we should do something about it because if we keep going like this, there'll be more players picking up injuries and it will never end.

"Maybe the quality of the game as well will go down and for the entertainment of the people it won't be the best."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xs7Di_0dYyK1Z600
IMAGO / Focus Images

The side's injury and Covid-19 troubles have had a drastic impact on their performances throughout December, meaning they are now eight points behind league Leaders Manchester City.

When asked about whether Chelsea are still in the title race, Thomas Tuchel said the following:

"How should we be in it? We have seven Covid cases. We have five or six players out for six or more weeks. How should we compete in a title race?

"Everyone else who has a full squad, everybody in training has the full power to come through this league. We would be stupid to think we can do it out of Covid and injuries. Just play and everybody would be stupid to do it without 23 fit players."

