How Julian Edelman would grade Patriots quarterback Mac Jones’ rookie season so far

FOXBORO (CBS) – Sunday could be a very productive day for the New England Patriots. The Patriots have several scenarios to clinch a playoff berth as Week 17 gets underway. Two of the scenarios are pretty simple. If New England beats the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans beat the Miami Dolphins, the Patriots are into the postseason. Similarly, if the Patriots win, they would clinch a playoff spot with a win by the Indianapolis Colts over the Las Vegas Raiders. All three games kick off at 1 p.m., so there will be plenty to watch in the early window. The Patriots have several other clinching scenarios that are less likely. They involve a Patriots tie and other combinations of results. As far as the AFC East goes, the Patriots remain tied with the Buffalo Bills at 9-6. But New England’s chances there aren’t as good. Because Buffalo owns the tiebreaker, the Patriots will need the Bills to lose against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday if they want to regain first place. That game gets underway at 1 p.m. in Orchard Park.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO