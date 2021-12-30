ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots vs. Jaguars predictions: Will New England’s offense get out of its slump in Week 17?

By Taylor Kyles
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring their seven-game winning streak between Weeks 7 and 13, the New England Patriots averaged 32.1 points per contest and looked like one of the most potent scoring units in the NFL. Over their last two games, however, they have struggled putting points on the board: New England scored only 17...

Damien Wilson
CBS Boston

Patriots Still Have Shot At AFC East, No. 1 Seed In AFC In Week 18

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots clinched a playoff spot on Sunday, checking off the first thing on the to-do list for any team looking to make a postseason run. If things roll their way in Week 18, their playoff spot will be greatly improved. First and foremost, the Patriots have to beat the Miami Dolphins when the two teams kick off at 4:25pm. That is their main focus, as it was when players were told they clinched a playoff spot following Sunday’s 50-10 win over the Jaguars at Gillette Stadium, thanks to a Miami loss to the Tennessee Titans. “Yeah we’re not...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PFF's top performing Jaguars in Week 17 loss to New England

Fans have to dig deep to find positives from Jacksonville’s Week 17 matchup against the New England Patriots. The team was demolished 50-10 in one of the worst losses in franchise history, and it now sits at 2-14 on the season. Still, the Jags were without a number of players on Sunday due to COVID-19, and they had to elevate several players from the practice squad for the game.
CBS Boston

AFC Playoff Picture: Best Clinching Scenarios For Patriots On Sunday

FOXBORO (CBS) – Sunday could be a very productive day for the New England Patriots. The Patriots have several scenarios to clinch a playoff berth as Week 17 gets underway. Two of the scenarios are pretty simple. If New England beats the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans beat the Miami Dolphins, the Patriots are into the postseason. Similarly, if the Patriots win, they would clinch a playoff spot with a win by the Indianapolis Colts over the Las Vegas Raiders. All three games kick off at 1 p.m., so there will be plenty to watch in the early window. The Patriots have several other clinching scenarios that are less likely. They involve a Patriots tie and other combinations of results. As far as the AFC East goes, the Patriots remain tied with the Buffalo Bills at 9-6. But New England’s chances there aren’t as good. Because Buffalo owns the tiebreaker, the Patriots will need the Bills to lose against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday if they want to regain first place. That game gets underway at 1 p.m. in Orchard Park.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Jaguars Fan News

The Jacksonville Jaguars have gone 3-29 over the last two years, firing two head coaches in the process. And since the lack of attendance doesn’t seem to be sending the message to ownership, fans are going to send a bigger message in Week 18. According to the Associated Press,...
Indianapolis Colts
New England Patriots
Jacksonville Jaguars
Buffalo Bills
NFL playoff picture 2021: Week 17 standings, bracket, clinching scenarios, division races and postseason outlook

The NFL's penultimate regular-season Sunday of the 2021 campaign ended with 11 of its 14 playoff spots filled. Six of its eight divisions have champions. And one of its two top seeds is clinched. The day started with the Bengals and Titans clinching the AFC North and AFC South, respectively. It ended with the Packers securing the NFC's top seed with a rampage over the Vikings; and as a result, the Eagles clinched one of the NFC's wild-card spots. (Earlier on Sunday, the Bills and Patriots also secured playoff berths.)
Instant analysis from Patriots’ 50-10 win over Jaguars

The New England Patriots turned the calendar to January with a 50-10 runaway win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. An AFC playoff berth would be clinched in the process. Here’s a glance through what went into the regular season’s final game at Gillette Stadium as New England nears...
Patriots vs. Jaguars: Fan Notes from the Game

It still hasn’t sunk in that it’s 2022, to be honest; 1978 is as far away from the year 2000 as 2022 is from 2000. The music I listened to in high school is getting ready to turn 30 years old. People of legal drinking age never grew up without a cell phone. As the song goes, times they are a-changin’.
Matt Judon among five Patriots activated from Covid-19 reserve on eve of Jaguars matchup

The New England Patriots will host the Jacksonville Jaguars with reinforcements. Quarterback Brian Hoyer as well as linebackers Matt Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Josh Uche and Brandon King have all cleared protocols and been activated from Covid-19 reserve ahead of Sunday’s matchup, as reported by ESPN’s Field Yates and the Boston Globe’s Jim McBride.
