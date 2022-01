We drove a lot of cars in 2021, we’re reposting a few of our favorites here. I’m a pretty firm believer in the concept that there is someone in this world who will love every car. You might have totally hated the 2013 Mazda2, whereas I adored it because it was totally perfect for my needs at the time. But when I got behind the wheel of the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross for a brief test drive, it wasn’t immediately apparent to me who would like this car. So I’m going to walk you through my thought process as I experienced it, one step at a time.

