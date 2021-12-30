ND spends millions on employee bonuses
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota spent $8.4 million this year on bonuses for some state workers, a record sum that was...www.valleynewslive.com
Why? I’m a contractor, I don’t receive “bonuses”!! I pay taxes, no bonus…who decides to give government employees “extra” taxpayer money? Government is already bloated enough, then add bonuses to it? Pork spending doesn’t end in DC, it’s local too! These issues need to be voted on by the public, not by the ones the bonuses benefit!!
