Bismarck, ND

ND spends millions on employee bonuses

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota spent $8.4 million this year on bonuses for some state workers, a record sum that was...

FastEddy897
5d ago

Why? I’m a contractor, I don’t receive “bonuses”!! I pay taxes, no bonus…who decides to give government employees “extra” taxpayer money? Government is already bloated enough, then add bonuses to it? Pork spending doesn’t end in DC, it’s local too! These issues need to be voted on by the public, not by the ones the bonuses benefit!!

