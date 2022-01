The first fragrance I ever fell in love with was one that sat on my mom's vanity when I was young. Not only was I a makeup-obsessed little kid who would beg to wear lipstick and eye shadow to school (the answer was almost always no until I reached middle school), I was also fully enamored with perfume. I loved the different sizes and shapes of the little glass bottles and the way the amber-colored liquid looked inside. On holidays and special occasions, my mom would let me dab a tiny amount of the fragrance on my wrists. I would walk around with my head held high, feeling proud like I was all grown-up.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 DAYS AGO