Cedric Lofton: Black Teen Struggling With Mental Health Dies While

An autopsy released on Monday ruled that the cause of death for 17-year-old Cedric Lofton, who died in a hospital after being restrained at the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC) in Kansas, was a homicide. The autopsy pointed to cardiopulmonary arrest caused by physical struggle while restrained as the cause of death. Lofton died on Sept. 24, the same day his foster father called 911 because he was having a mental breakdown and wanted Lofton’s mental health to be evaluated. While officers encouraged Lofton to seek treatment, the minor resisted and assaulted the officers. They proceeded to take Lofton to JIAC on charges of suspicion of battering a law enforcement officer. Officers left Lofton at JIAC, but were asked to return an hour later because he was being combative with staff. Police returned to an unresponsive Lofton receiving CPR. He was transported to the hospital after his heart briefly restarted, but he ultimately remained unresponsive and died on Sept. 26. Sedgwick County Corrections employees are under investigation by the District Attorney and have been placed on paid administrative leave.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO