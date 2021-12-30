ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Cedric Lofton: Black Teen Struggling With Mental Health Dies While

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article17-year-old Cedric Lofton died while handcuffed at the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake &...

www.uticaphoenix.net

blackchronicle.com

Death Of 17-Year-Old Cedric Lofton While In Police Custody Ruled Homicide

The subject of Black folks dying in police custody is back in the news in a big way after several incidents this year have put the bacon boys back under the spotlight. Recently, BOSSIP reported on the suspicious death of former NFL baller Glenn Foster Jr. who died while in the custody of the pork patrol in rural Alabama. Today, we have a new story that is just as heartbreaking, just as suspicious, and just as infuriating.
State
Kansas State
TheDailyBeast

Autopsy Finds Black Mentally Ill Teen’s Death in Custody Was a Homicide

An autopsy released on Monday ruled that the cause of death for 17-year-old Cedric Lofton, who died in a hospital after being restrained at the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC) in Kansas, was a homicide. The autopsy pointed to cardiopulmonary arrest caused by physical struggle while restrained as the cause of death. Lofton died on Sept. 24, the same day his foster father called 911 because he was having a mental breakdown and wanted Lofton’s mental health to be evaluated. While officers encouraged Lofton to seek treatment, the minor resisted and assaulted the officers. They proceeded to take Lofton to JIAC on charges of suspicion of battering a law enforcement officer. Officers left Lofton at JIAC, but were asked to return an hour later because he was being combative with staff. Police returned to an unresponsive Lofton receiving CPR. He was transported to the hospital after his heart briefly restarted, but he ultimately remained unresponsive and died on Sept. 26. Sedgwick County Corrections employees are under investigation by the District Attorney and have been placed on paid administrative leave.
McPherson Sentinel

Arizona brothers start teen mental health project

PHOENIX – Carter Kroeger was scrolling through the comments on his TikTok page when he saw one that made him pause and think. “You saved my life this morning,” it read. With each new video, similar sentiments poured in. Quickly, Carter and his brother, Ashton – a two-time Division III state champion in tennis at Phoenix Country Day college-preparatory school – realized the platform they had amassed.
dequeenbee.com

Avicii's diaries reveal mental health struggles before 2018 suicide

Avicii's diaries have revealed his struggles before his 2018 suicide. The DJ, real name Tim Bergling, was just 28 when he took his own life during a holiday in Oman three years ago but he suffered with alcohol and drug addiction following his ascent to fame. Now, his diaries have...
vineyardgazette.com

Teens Help Teens Address Mental Health

Nearly every member of the sophomore class at Martha’s Vineyard High School is now prepared to help when teenagers suffer mental health and addiction emergencies, whether on campus or after school. “We think it’s a great training to equip you all with the skills to support your peers and...
KWCH.com

Forensic pathologist offers insight into autopsy findings on Cedric Lofton

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eyewitness News is taking a closer look at the events that led to Cedric Lofton’s death after the autopsy determined the teen’s manner of death a homicide. The autopsy showed that corrections staff at the Juvenile Intake Assessment Center in Wichita placed the 17-year-old face down in a prone position for up to 39 minutes. The prone position is defined as “a body position in which the person lies flat with the chest down and the back up.”
Grand Haven Tribune

Stressed, anxious and home for the holidays: Steps to help your teens' mental health

“When will we ever get a break? When will things actually get better?”. These questions come from Bailey Ganey, a 14-year-old freshman who survived the Oxford High School shooting last month. They are feelings echoed by many teens across Michigan as students head into a two-week holiday vacation after a...
