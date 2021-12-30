ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundee, NY

Starkey arson results in felony charge for Dundee woman: Sheriff says fires set to damage father’s home

 5 days ago
New information has been learned about the arson arrest late-last week in the town of Starkey.

First responders from Dundee and Yates County were called to 5790 State Route 14A for a reported structure fire.

They found dark smoke coming from the southwest corner of the single family home. But the fire had already been knocked down.

Fire investigators began working immediately after the fire, and handed the effort over to the Yates County Sheriff’s Office when they learned the blaze was intentionally set by Jenna Thompson.

The 32-year-old is accused of setting her father’s home on fire. Michael Thompson, 63, was not injured in the blaze. Jenna is accused of setting fires in the kitchen with the intent of damaging the home.

She was charged with a felony count of arson and entered a not guilty plea at arraignment.

The sheriff’s office reports that Jenna is currently on parole.

