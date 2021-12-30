ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

New Year’s Day superstitions: Don’t wash clothes; do look for a tall, dark, stranger and eat greens

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oah5j_0dYyHcpz00

As we edge toward a new year, many can’t help but hark back to the past and the comfort that traditions bring. Traditions, or in the case of many New Year’s activities, superstitions, often guide our actions when it comes to heralding the coming year.

While by definition, superstitions are irrational -- avoiding ladders, black cats and the wrong side of the bed, for instance -- that doesn’t stop us from dragging them out on Jan. 1 and parading them around.

Here are a few New Year’s superstitions and folklore you may want to heed as the new year nears. Or maybe you do that already:

Seal that kiss

Don’t mess around with this one if you want harmony in your relationship this year. Legend holds that the first kiss of the new year should be with your beloved at the stroke of midnight so you stay happy and together for the next 12 months.

Don’t wash those clothes

This is an odd one. According to folklore, if you wash clothes on New Year’s Day, you’ll be “washing for the dead” or washing a loved one away -- meaning someone in your household will die in the coming year. Get your laundry wash, dried, folded and put away by New Year’s Eve.

Food in pantry

This is a no-brainer, but you should make sure to have food in your cupboard before midnight. Think of it as an insurance policy -- if you have food on hand, you’ll continue to have food throughout the year, according to tradition.

Buy the right kind of food

While you want food in the pantry and refrigerator, make sure it’s not chicken or lobster. Why, you ask? Because both of those animals walk backward. You want to move ahead in the new year.

Let the new year in

At the stroke of midnight, open your doors and windows. It lets the old year out and the new one in.

Save sweeping for Jan. 2

If you have dust on your floor on New Year’s Day, leave it there. The idea is that you sweep out luck if you sweep on New Year’s Day.

Mysterious guest

The first guest in your home on New Year’s Day fills an important role in the coming year. It is said that that person (sometimes called a “first footer”) foretells the kind of luck you can expect during the next 12 months.

Who is the luckiest guest to have? A tall, dark, handsome man who brings you a gift.

Again, a no-brainer.

Who don’t you want to cross your threshold first on New Year’s Day? A blonde, a redhead or a female should be barred from coming into your home first. You should also ban gravediggers, doctors and cats from the mix.

The first person into your home needs to knock and be admitted. He or she needs to walk through the house and leave by a different door.

Oh, and one other thing -- those first in after midnight cannot have flat feet, cross-eyes or eyebrows that meet in the middle of their forehead.

Which, of course, makes perfect sense.

Right food

When the tall, dark, handsome man shows up with a gift, let’s hope it is black-eyed peas and collards.

The combination, staples on Southern tables on New Year’s Day, are said to represent coins and green-backs. They translate into good luck and financial gains in the new year.

Pass grapes

In many Latin American countries, grapes are eaten as the new year begins. Twelve grapes are eaten on New Year’s Eve -- one for each stroke of midnight. It is supposed to bring you good luck.

Make some noise

As midnight arrives, you need to get so loud that the ghosts of the past year are startled and leave your home.

Keep it in

Don’t take anything out of your home on New Year’s Day.

Literally, nothing.

No garbage goes out, no packages are taken to the car or luck will go out and not come back in.

Think circularly

Eat something that is in the shape of a circle -- think donut -- and you will have good luck.

© 2019 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
kdat.com

7 Things You Should NEVER Get Your Girlfriend For Christmas

Now that you have learned what NOT to get her, that probably leaves you wondering what SHOULD you get her. Well, I cannot tell you specifically what your girlfriend wants, but I can give you some tips on what you could get for her. First off, if you buy her...
RELATIONSHIPS
countryliving.com

Christmas brain teaser: Can you spot the puppy in this tricky puzzle?

Take a break from indulging and entertaining by trying to find the puppy in this tricky Christmas brain teaser. It takes the average person just 42 seconds, but how long will it take you?. It might be the season of goodwill and cheer, but money.co.uk has created a brainteaser with...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superstitions
SheKnows

You Can (Supposedly) Avoid Bad Luck By Taking Your Christmas Tree Down on This Day

We wish we could keep our Christmas trees up year-round. No room will ever feel cozier than when it’s filled with garland, twinkling lights and of course, a decorated tree. There’s something about walking into a room and smelling the citrusy aroma of a pine tree or having twinkly lights on in the evenings that makes us extraordinarily reluctant to leave this one piece of Christmas behind. Alas, Christmas is over, and the time to take down our beautifully decorated, delightful-smelling trees is fast approaching. Although some people (perhaps a Scrooge?) are thrilled to get an oversize plant out of their...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
Fatherly

This Is Actually How Long to Keep Your Christmas Tree Up

We all know that one person who keeps their Christmas tree up for what feels like forever. While many of us are ready to pack away the decorations almost as quickly as the presents are unwrapped, others like to hold on to the magic a little longer. But what does Christmas tradition say for how long we should leave our tree up? Well, it’s a lot longer than you may think.
LIFESTYLE
southernthing.com

Why we don't do laundry on New Year's Day

Every New Year's Day, my mom sends me a text to tell me not to do laundry that day. Why? Well, apparently it's bad luck. We Southerners don’t like to disappoint our mamas. Plus, we are nothing if not traditionalists. We love handing down customs, tales, folklore and mama wisdom.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Why Eating Chicken On New Year's Is Considered Bad Luck

It's almost time for 2021 to be on its way out, leading the resolution-makers among us to start setting intentions for the new year, and the superstitious among us to plan what to eat on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day that might help set the tone for 2022. Did you know that there are a variety of foods traditionally served around the world for New Year's that are considered lucky, dishes that are supposed to shepherd in good fortune as well as good flavor?
FOOD & DRINKS
click orlando

Here are the stories behind your favorite New Year’s superstitions

As the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, many people follow what, from the outside, may look to be odd traditions in order to bring luck and prosperity in the new year. These traditions are often rooted deep within the cultures in which they are practiced. As it...
LIFESTYLE
B102.7

New Year’s Superstitions

For the past several years I have stayed home on New Year's Eve. There are many reasons why I don't "ring in the New Year" outside of my apartment. It's too cold, I don't want to curl my hair, I hate sloppy drunk people, just to name a few. Download...
LIFESTYLE
Post Register

NEW YEAR'S TRADITIONS: Superstitions and folklore surround holiday

Since the beginning of time, mankind has surrounded itself with traditions, superstitions and folklore that surround important dates on the calendar. Since man is consumed with luck, both good and bad, it is only fitting that many of the traditions and superstitions that surround New Year’s Day have to do with the having of luck, whether it is the food you eat, when you eat it, what you do at the magical moment when one year gives way to a new year and so on and so forth.
FESTIVAL
sltablet.com

Following Tradition: What Do You Eat On New Year’s Day To Bring A Year Filled with Good Health, Prosperity, Peace and Good Fortune?

If you follow New Year traditions, a Southern meal on New Year’s Day might include collard greens, black-eyed peas, pork and cornbread. Northerners might serve peas, pork, rice and beans. Symbolism:. Prosperity and Peace: Pork (ham, bacon, ribs) Good Health: Greens. Good Fortune: Peas, legumes. Good Luck: Round Cakes...
LIFESTYLE
Salon

Why yellow cake is so important to Black celebrations

Early in my relationship with my current partner, he threw a small birthday party for me. We went to a local bakery a few days before the party to order a cake. When the baker asked what kind I wanted, I said yellow cake with chocolate frosting. The baker had no idea what a yellow cake was, and my boyfriend said that yellow wasn't a flavor.
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

How to Store Oranges to Keep Them Fresh For Longer

There's nothing like a fresh, juicy, vibrant orange to brighten even the gloomiest day. Make the most of your fresh oranges by storing them correctly. Here's everything you need to know about orange storage at room temperature, in the fridge, or in the freezer. How Long Do Oranges Last?. It...
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

After my brother died, we barely celebrated Christmas. Then I fell in love and a switch turned on

I’ve always had a fairly complicated relationship with Christmas. My father left when I was two. He always promised we’d spend Christmas together, but he never came. There were fun and loving Christmases with my mum and brother, David. We had very little money, but my mother would manage to fill pillowcases with presents, and we’d have a tin of Quality Street and a little tree. My mother would cook a roast dinner and we’d watch movies together.
CELEBRATIONS
FIRST For Women

This Genius Trick Makes Burned Baking Sheets Look Brand New

I’ve always thought a well-loved sheet pan was a sure sign of a seasoned chef — those grease stains and blackened spots are badges of honor, and mean that some tasty dishes have been made on them! Still, we all dream of having sparkling-clean pans, as shiny as the day we first brought them home. And if yours have seen better days, we’ve found the best way to clean baking sheets: a dishwasher tablet and boiling hot water.
FOOD & DRINKS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
44K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy