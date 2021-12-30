ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The World's Biggest Beer Producers: 2020

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the year rolling to a close it’s a good time to look back at the brewing biz and what was…like who’s brewing the most beer a around the world. But because this ranking is based on...

The Independent

Burger King launch UK’s first vegan nuggets

Burger King has become the first fast food restaurant chain in the UK to launch vegan nuggets, which are available to order from Wednesday, 5 January.The fast food giant said the new nuggets will taste the same as the meat originals despite being made from only soy and plant proteins, and are certified by the Vegan Society.The new nuggets come after Burger King released a plant-based Rebel Whopper burger two years ago.But demand for vegan products is soaring, and the chain last year came back with a Vegan Royale burger that is prepared separately from animal products.Burger King’s new plant-based...
InsideHook

Inside the Strange and Surprisingly Tasty World of Eggnog Beer

Certain subjects can get polarizing around the holidays, not least of which is eggnog. For some, it’s an essential part of the season; for others, it’s a hazard to be avoided at all costs. It should come as little surprise, then, that a similar divide surrounds eggnog beer. While researching this article, I photographed one of the beers I was sampling for research and posted it to Instagram with a brief caption.
The Drum

TV’s reinvention, virtual worlds and counting carbon: the biggest media stories of 2021

The Drum's media editor John McCarthy rounds up the latest media trends each Thursday, this is also available in your inbox. Sign up here. In 2021, digital made up 70p of every £1 spent on ad channels (AA/Warc UK). It was the fastest UK ad spend growth ever recorded (started in 1982) and included the 2008 recession. Next year, £30bn will be spent on ads in the UK.
The Independent

How East London's oldest halal eatery survived the pandemic

With the fate of East London’s oldest halal restraint on the line, a desperate call went out on Twitter “Not one to do this,” wrote @mehnazmeh, “but my dad owns the oldest Indian restaurant in east London and has been struggling with customers, so please show some love! If you’re in Aldgate, come and have a curry, I’m biased, but it’s the best!” Mehnaz Mahaboob included parallel images of both her father and grandfather seated in the restaurant over the decades. The tweet went viral, earning more than 40,000 interactions on Twitter, and for a few glorious weeks...
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Beer in Every State

Wine and beer have been competing for the title of America’s favorite drink for many years. And depending on the survey you look at, the answer may vary. There is no doubt that both are very popular. Though, preferences vary across the country. Even among beer lovers, preferences vary, with craft beer continuing to rise […]
New Haven Register

‘Around the World in 80 Days’ Producer Federation Entertainment Acquires Majority Stake in France’s Robin & Co

Founded in 1998 by Jean-Yves Robin, the Robin & Co group includes subsidiaries Calt Production (“Kaamelott”), Calt Studio (“Moloch”), Calt Story (“La Dernière Partie”), Hope Production (“Human”), Monkey Pack Film (“Café de Flore) and Robin Production, a subsidiary currently in production on projects from Daniel Auteuil, Morgane Cadignan and Sandrine Sarroche.
TechCrunch

Liquid Death lands $75M more to expand the brand

We talked earlier today with Liquid Death’s co-founder and CEO, Mike Cessario, a West Coast agency creative-turned-entrepreneur, about the company’s growth. Seemingly, there is a lot to boast about. According to Cessario, Liquid Death is now carried in more than 29,000 locations throughout the U.S., including Whole Foods, Target, Safeway and 7-Eleven stores, and revenue reached nearly $45 million last year, up from $3 million in 2019 when the company sold its first can.
IFLScience

World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm Has Officially Started Producing Power

Electricity has started flowing from the Hornsea 2 wind farm, which will become the world's largest offshore wind farm when it is complete. Located off the UK's east coast, it's unlikely to hold the title long, however. The expansion of onshore wind has flattened out, but offshore is very much in the exponential growth phase, and some immense projects are under development and consideration. China's largest offshore wind farm reached full operation a day later.
BGR.com

5 nationwide grocery shortages that you need to know about

It’s one of the most prosaic, routine activities that millions of Americans engage in on what’s likely a weekly basis. Nevertheless, trips to the grocery store these days have — like almost every aspect of modern life — felt and continue to feel the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, specifically, all the supply shortages stemming from the pandemic’s disruption to all the normal patterns of commerce in the US.
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
sacramentosun.com

The world's largest trade pact is a game-changer for China

The new RCEP trade agreement, spanning 15 countries and nearly one-third of the world's population, gives Beijing huge advantages in its economic competition with America. ??With the coming of the new year, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade agreement came into force. Signed at the end of 2020, and ratified by at least 10 of its parties through 2021, the deal constitutes the largest free trade agreement in history, spanning 30% of the world's GDP and bringing China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) into one bloc, where members enjoy 90% of goods tariff free.
Fudzilla

China’s moon plans making the NASA look a bit silly

"China has formally approved three missions targeting the south pole of the moon, with the first to launch around 2024. each with different goals and an array of spacecraft. "The trio make up the so-called fourth phase for the Chinese lunar exploration programme, which most recently landed on the moon last December with a sample-return mission dubbed Chang'e 5.
