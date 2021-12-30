The World’s Biggest Beer Producers: 2020

Burger King has become the first fast food restaurant chain in the UK to launch vegan nuggets, which are available to order from Wednesday, 5 January.The fast food giant said the new nuggets will taste the same as the meat originals despite being made from only soy and plant proteins, and are certified by the Vegan Society.The new nuggets come after Burger King released a plant-based Rebel Whopper burger two years ago.But demand for vegan products is soaring, and the chain last year came back with a Vegan Royale burger that is prepared separately from animal products.Burger King’s new plant-based...

