Joel Embiid Roasted Tyrese Maxey After The Game: "You Were Trash... You Were Terrible."

By Aaditya Krishnamurthy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoel Embiid is one of the most brutally honest players in the NBA today. And that often makes for some hilarious moments for NBA fans. Embiid, who is one of the best big men in the NBA today, doesn't worry too much about trying to be safe, and says exactly what...

Signs of growth in the Joel Embiid-Tyrese Maxey partnership

In terms of on-court conversations surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers this season, one of the preeminent topics has been the difficulties in maximizing the offensive output from both Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey when they share the court. While it’s perhaps unfair to put so much focus on a 21-year-old like Maxey who only averaged 15.3 minutes per game last season as a rookie, it’s perfectly understandable why people are desperate for the pair to excel together. Embiid remains the biggest reason one might still consider the franchise to be in a good position despite all of its missteps in recent years, while Maxey is the foremost reason this particular season has not been one of total stagnation. Having those two playing at their current peaks together and synergistically is crucial if this campaign has any hope of being a memorable one.
Tyrese Maxey Offers Positive Update on Instagram After Rough Week

Philadelphia 76ers' second-year guard Tyrese Maxey has been battling a lot more than just his opponents on the court lately. Not only has the young guard been dealing with soreness as he suffered a quad contusion a couple of weeks back, but Maxey also had a family emergency on Christmas Eve as his house reportedly caught on fire.
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Ben Simmons
