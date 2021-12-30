ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

France faces power crunch once mild weather ends, grid operator says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w3tE7_0dYyHAJl00

PARIS, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Mild weather forecast for the first half of January should prevent France's electricity grid coming under strain but the outlook thereafter is uncertain due to a decline in its nuclear power capacity, French power grid operator RTE said on Thursday.

An RTE official told a news conference that since mid-December, 17 out of France's 56 nuclear plants had halted production due to planned maintenance or technical problems, forcing the country to rely on imports to meet demand.

RTE said that France, which has traditionally been a power exporter, has frequently imported electricity since November and on Dec. 20, 21 and 22 it had to bring in 12 to 13 gigawatts (GW), close to its maximum technical capacity for imports.

It said in a statement that its nuclear power capacity would be 43 and 51 GW for most of January.

State-owned nuclear plant operator EDF said earlier this month that it had halted four additional reactors at Civeaux and Chooz after detecting cracks on the pipes of a reactor. read more

The RTE official said the number of nuclear plants offline should drop to 12 by early January and to eight by the middle of the month.

But the grid operator said the outlook for French power supplies in the second half of January and February was uncertain, once the unseasonably mild weather comes to an end.

RTE said hydropower supplies were good and near historical average levels, but the capacity of France's few remaining coal plants to be deployed during a potential cold spell in February could be limited due to new regulations.

The new rules cap the time any coal plant can operate to about 700 hours a year, which is roughly equivalent to a month. But due to the fall in nuclear capacity, France's coal plants are likely to operate full-time throughout January, RTE said.

RTE said the worst-case scenario would be a prolonged cold spell combined with low wind power output in Europe and any further unplanned reductions in nuclear reactor availability.

To respond to supply shocks, France has about 1 GW to 1.5 GW curtailment capacity - mainly from temporarily switching off power-intensive industries, the grid operator said.

RTE could also lower tension on the network by about 5%, which could save several gigawatts.

The impact on household appliances would be barely perceptible, but the power saving would only last a few hours as users could counteract it by setting their thermostats and cooking appliances to higher levels, RTE said.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Dominique Vidalon and David Clarke

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Grid#Nuclear Power#Weather#Power Plants#French#Rte#Gw#State#Edf
Reuters

Gas flows eastward via Russian Yamal pipeline jump

MOSCOW, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Natural gas supplies via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which usually sends Russian gas west into Europe, jumped on Tuesday in direction of Poland from Germany, data from German network operator Gascade showed. The gas was flowing in a reverse mode, from Germany to Poland, for a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Some European reinsurance rates rise by over 50% at Jan 2022 renewals

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Some European property reinsurance rates rose by more than 50% at Jan. 1 renewals after the region suffered record insured losses last year from natural catastrophes such as floods and storms, a report by broker Gallagher Re showed on Tuesday. Reinsurers insure the insurers, and...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Reuters

Travel, banking shares lift Europe's STOXX 600 to new peaks

Jan 4 (Reuters) - European stocks extended the new year rally on Tuesday, led by economy-sensitive travel, banking and commodity stocks on fresh signs that the Omicron virus variant might be less severe than initially feared. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.6% to 493.1 points, hitting a record...
MARKETS
Reuters

France's Le Maire sees 2021 growth higher than 6.25% forecast

PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday that the country's growth would be significantly higher this year than the government's current forecast of 6.25%. Le Maire also told RTL radio that even though the surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant was disrupting some...
ECONOMY
Reuters

German retail sales outlook clouded despite surprise rise in November

BERLIN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - German retail sales rose unexpectedly in November, data showed on Tuesday, lifting them to a record annual high despite renewed COVID-19 restrictions which held back a consumer-led recovery in Europe's largest economy. The Federal Statistics Office said retail sales were up 0.6% on the month...
RETAIL
albuquerqueexpress.com

Europe falling into trap of green energy policy, expert says

Energy crunch will be as stubborn as the stubborn EU attempts to ratchet up green energy standards. Germany is shutting down three nuclear power plants on Friday, in a move to halve the country's remaining nuclear capacity. The measure comes despite the worst ever energy crises the European region has experienced.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
UPI News

Germany shuts down three of six nuclear power plants

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Germany powered down three of its six nuclear power plants on Friday as part of its plan to end atomic power and use more sustainable energy sources. The Brokdorf, Grohnde, and Gundremmingen C went offline while the Emsland, Isar 2 and Neckarwesthein 2 nuclear plants will be powered off by Dec. 31, 2022 at the latest.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

China fires up giant coal power plant in face of calls for cuts

SHANGHAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - China, under fire for approving new coal power stations as other countries try to curb greenhouse gases, has completed the first 1,000-megawatt unit of the Shanghaimiao plant, the biggest of its kind under construction in the country. Its operator, the Guodian Power Shanghaimiao Corporation, a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe

The vessel Hellas Diana sharply changed course from Tianjin. Traders may have diverted another cargo of liquefied natural gas to Europe instead of China amid the continent’s energy crunch. The vessel Hellas Diana sharply changed course from Tianjin and is likely headed to Europe, according to Mathew Ang, an...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Taylor Daily Press

US deliveries and mild weather relieve tight market

European natural gas prices fell for the fourth day in a row. The U.S. gas supply is expected to bring some relief to the tight market. In addition, the weather is mild and the demand for energy is low due to the impact of the omigron variant of the corona virus.
TRAFFIC
albuquerqueexpress.com

Millions left without power amid European energy crunch

The European energy crisis has deepened, with Kosovo introducing rolling two-hour power cuts for most of its nearly two million citizens. The drastic measure, which comes amid one of the worst energy crises for Europe in recent history, came into effect on Thursday, according to a statement by Kosovo Energy Distribution Services (KEDS) seen by Bloomberg. After repeated calls for "maximum energy savings," the distributor of electrical power said that Kosovo's power system is "overloaded."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

263K+
Followers
262K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy