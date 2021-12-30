Training exercise activated false tornado alarm

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Residents in and around Kettering were rudely awakened on Thursday morning by sirens that would usually signal an incoming tornado. Only a few weeks after Kentucky was hit, no one would blame them for worrying.

Thankfully, their fears were unnecessary. Kettering Police Department said the siren was activated during a training exercise at the KPD dispatch center. The system is working correctly, and there were no tornado warnings for the area.

Our Storm Team 2 meteorologists confirmed there are no extreme weather alerts for the Miami Valley. Temperatures are expected to be in the 40s with morning showers then partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day.

