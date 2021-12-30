ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

1 Hurt In Crash On Atlantic City Expressway In Camden County, Officials Say

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on the Atlantic City Expressway sent one person to the hospital early Thursday morning, according to Camden County officials. This happened around 2 a.m. near exit 38.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fd3G9_0dYyGu9w00

According to authorities, the crash happened in the westbound lanes.

CBS3 is working to get an update on the victim’s condition.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Multi-Vehicle Crash In Cinnaminson, New Jersey Leaves Man Dead, Police Say

CINNAMINSON, N.J. (CBS) — A 57-year-old man died early Saturday morning after a multi-vehicle crash in Cinnaminson, New Jersey. The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Route 130. Police say they can’t reveal the identity of the victim until his relatives are notified. The crash involved two passenger vehicles and one tractor-trailer. Police say the 57-year-old man drove southbound on Route 130 and approached Andover Road. He then ran a red light, struck another vehicle, and hit the trailer portion of the tractor-trailer, which was in the intersection making a left-hand turn on Route 130 North. There weren’t any other injuries during the crash, according to police.
CINNAMINSON, NJ
CBS Philly

Police, Firefighters Respond To 2 Separate Car Crashes In Glenolden, Delaware County

GLENOLDEN, Pa. (CBS) — Police and firefighters in Glenolden, Delaware County responded to two separate crashes on Sunday night. The first one happened just before 11:30 p.m. on South Chester Pike and East South Avenue. Police say the car crashed into a wall during a pursuit. Officers took two people into custody and recovered weapons. There’s no word on what prompted the pursuit. The second crash happened just before midnight less than a half-mile away. Police say the driver lost control and slammed into a pole on Chester Pike. CBS3 has been told firefighters had to cut off the car’s roof to get the driver out. There’s no word on the driver’s condition.
GLENOLDEN, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot, Killed During Fight Inside North Philadelphia Deli, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was murdered inside a North Philadelphia deli on Monday afternoon. It happened inside a corner store at North Broad Street and Susquehanna Avenue around 4 p.m. Police say a 38-year-old man was getting ready to pay for his order when he got into a fight with the gunman and was shot four times. Officers are still looking for a suspect. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police: Man In Custody After Oxford Circle Shooting Leaves Mother Dead, Teenage Son Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A mother is dead and her son is seriously injured after a shooting in Philadelphia’s Oxford Circle section Monday night. Eyewitness News was on the scene as police investigated at Magee and Whitaker Avenues. Officers tell Eyewitness News they heard gunshots as they arrived just after 10:30 p.m. and spotted a man trying to climb out a window of a home.  They believe he may have killed a 35-year-old woman after shooting her in the head and chest. Her 17-year-old son was also shot.  “At that point, they saw a 17-year-old male without a shirt on walking out the front door of the property,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “He was clearly suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach. Police took that shooting victim to Einstein Hospital where he’s critical but is stabilized, so he’s expected to survive.” Police say the man who tried to climb out of the window eventually came out with his hands up. They are now working to recover the gun used in this shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Crime & Safety
Atlantic City, NJ
Accidents
City
Atlantic City, NJ
Camden County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Camden County, NJ
Camden County, NJ
Accidents
CBS Philly

Man Dies After Crashing Vehicle Into SEPTA Bus In West Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 28-year-old man died Sunday morning after he crashed his blue minivan into the rear of a SEPTA bus in West Philadelphia, police say. The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. on Conshohocken Avenue and Monument Road. The man was transported to Lankenau Medical Center and pronounced dead at 8:21 a.m., according to officials. The crash is currently under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Snow Causes Roof To Collapse At GG’s Diamond Cleaners In Ocean City, New Jersey

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Snow caused the roof of an Ocean City, New Jersey, business to collapse on Tuesday. The incident happened at GG’s Diamond Cleaners on the 600 block of Asbury Avenue around 8 a.m. Nobody was injured during the collapse and it was unoccupied at the time. But two families in an adjacent second-story residence are temporarily displaced as construction officials assess the structural integrity of the building.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

North Philadelphia Shooting Leaves Man Critically Injured, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot four times in North Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon, police say. The shooting occurred on 12th and Glenwood Streets just after 2 p.m. The man was shot once in his stomach, twice in his right leg, and once in his pelvis, according to police. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition. A gun was recovered, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Burlington County Declares Code Blue Weather Emergency Monday Night As Snow, Freezing Temps Hit

MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) — Burlington County is under a code blue weather emergency starting at 7 p.m. Monday due to freezing temperatures. But some people Eyewitness News with spoke with say they are disappointed that while it may be cold they were hoping for more snow. It’s the first Monday of 2022 and residents in South Jersey were welcomed by wintry weather. “She was excited. She knew what she was getting into. She was ready,” one woman said. “It was nice to actually have an opportunity to have snow to where you can build a snowman and actually have a winter wonderland,” Maceio...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic City Expressway#Traffic Accident
CBS Philly

Jersey Shore Residents See Most Snow In About 4 Years: ‘I Wasn’t Expecting All This’

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — Snow is piling up along parts of the Jersey Shore as a winter storm moves through the region Monday. It’s been about four years since the Jersey Shore has seen this much snow.  It’s been falling since about 8 a.m. and hasn’t stopped. There was a lot of snow accumulation on Ocean Avenue in North Wildwood, even after it was plowed. The snow-covered beach looks like something out of a Hallmark Christmas movie — with white snowflakes covering beaches along the Jersey Shore.  Nancy Romero says she didn’t expect this much snow here in #CapeMay @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/FLObcwD8jj — Matt Petrillo...
CAPE MAY, NJ
CBS Philly

16-Year-Old Byron Thompson Killed In New Year’s Day Shooting Near Temple University: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified the teenager killed in the New Year’s Day shooting near Temple University as 16-year-old Byron Thompson. The shooting occurred on the 1600 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Saturday. Police say Thompson, who lived in Trenton, was shot in the back of the head and killed. Four other victims were injured during the shooting. A 27-year-old man was shot in the stomach and his right thigh and placed in critical condition at Temple Hospital, according to police. Another 27-year-old man was shot in his left leg.  A 17-year-old girl suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her left leg, police say. The last victim, a 24-year-old woman, was shot in her groin. They were all placed in stable condition. No weapon was recovered and no arrests were made in the shooting. It’s currently under investigation. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

West Philadelphia House Fire Kills Man, Displaces 5 Others On New Year’s Eve

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –A house fire in West Philadelphia killed a man and left five others without a home, according to Philadelphia Fire officials. This happened on Robinson Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday night. Philadelphia police said a man, 59, was killed in the fire. Crews responded to the location again Saturday morning after the fire rekindled. The second fire spread and damaged two nearby homes, displacing people. There is no word on what caused the fire.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Recovering After Shooting In Roxborough, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 31-year-old man is recovering after being shot in Roxborough Sunday night, Philadelphia police said. The shooting happened in the 400 block of Lemonte Street. The department said officers found a man shot in the groin. He arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle and was later transferred. Police said he is currently in stable condition. There have been no arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Philly

South Jersey Residents Fear Potential Icy Morning Commute After Snow, Freezing Cold

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — The concern turns to ice after a winter storm dumped snow on South Jersey Monday. Black ice and refreezing are two issues residents are dealing with in Williamstown. Plows barrelled through the streets of Williamstown Monday night. “They did a good job on the roads,” one man said. Mother nature showed no mercy in the new year, dumping snow all across the South Jersey region. The bundled-up people CBS3 found didn’t waste a minute. They grabbed a shovel and got to work on the sidewalks and driveways. “I really wasn’t into shoveling the snow,” Doug Hartsell said. “I like the snow. I...
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ
CBS Philly

Trenton Man, Shannon Williams, Arrested, Charged In Connection To New Year’s Eve Homicide, Officials Say

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A Trenton man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened on Friday night. Shannon Williams, 35, has been charged with murder and other charges for allegedly shooting and killing 47-year-old Emmanuel Ross, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Saturday. Williams was transported to the Mercer County Correction Center on Saturday morning. Police say around 7 p.m. on Friday night, they responded to the first block of Beakes Street for a report of a shooting. Once they arrived, they located Ross lying on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds to the head, back, and face. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after. Investigators identified Williams as the alleged shooter after reviewing surveillance footage from Donnelly Homes. Police say Williams is seen pulling out a gun and firing three shots in the direction of the victim. Three shell casings were also located on the scene, according to poilice.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

New Jersey Needs Federal Help Fighting New Surge In COVID-19 Cases, Gov. Phil Murphy Says

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — The United States is hitting record levels of COVID-19, now averaging about 400,000 new cases per day. Locally, hospitals are postponing elective surgeries and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the Garden State needs federal help. The new year is off to a bad start with COVID levels worse than they were a year ago, before vaccines were widely available. The omicron variant is spreading like wildfire and now even striking Gov. Murphy’s family. “This omicron tsunami has changed the game yet again,” Murphy said. Murphy is sounding the alarm as COVID-19 cases in New Jersey increased 324% in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman Critically Injured After Being Hit By Car Crossing Street, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 31-year-old is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Philadelphia’s Ogontz section, according to police. This happened around 6:44 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Broad Street and Champlost Avenue. Officers said the woman was crossing Broad Street during heavy rain when the crosswalk signal went red. The driver of a 2007 Toyota drove forward when their light went green, hitting the victim. Emergency personnel took the victim to the hospital. The driver of the Toyota stayed at the scene. The incident is still under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Gun Violence: Overnight Shootings Leave 2 Dead, Several Others Injured On New Year’s Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a New Year, but Philadelphia’s 2021 gun violence problem hasn’t gone anywhere. On Saturday, the city started 2022 with several overnight shootings, including one where a 16-year-old boy was shot in the back of the head and killed near Temple University’s campus. Four others were injured during that shooting on the 1600 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue. In Philadelphia’s Feltonville neighborhood, a shooting left a 33-year-old man dead and two women in stable condition, according to police. Meanwhile, a triple shooting in Frankford sent three men to the hospital, according to officials. The shooting occurred on the 3900...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Issues State Of Emergency For Select Counties Ahead Of Winter Storm

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has issued a state of emergency for five counties ahead of the large snow system moving through the area early Sunday morning. Gov. Murphy said the state of emergency is for Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, and Ocean Counties. That will last from 9 p.m. Sunday to 4 p.m. Monday. Those counties are currently under a winter storm watch from the National Weather Service. “The anticipated winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow, wind gusts, and coastal flooding in parts of Southern New Jersey,” Governor Murphy said. “Residents should stay off the roads, remain vigilant, and follow all safety protocols.” The storm may also bring coastal flooding and sustained high winds. Watch the latest forecast below.
BURLINGTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Woman Wanted In Connection With Shooting Death Of Mother’s Fiancé, Prosecutors Say

LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Lower Merion Township police are searching for a Philadelphia woman who they say shot and killed her mother’s fiancé in the lobby of a Bala Cynwyd apartment building. Samiyah Williams, 24, is wanted for killing 49-year-old Adrionne Reaves. According to authorities, the shooting happened at the Delwyn Apartments at 20 St. Asaphs Road on New Year’s Eve. Officers responded to the lobby around 9:55 p.m. and found Reaves dead from a shot to the head. Investigators learned Reaves and his fiancée got into an argument in the apartment parking lot more than an hour before the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
51K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy