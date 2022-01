Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was the victim of bad luck and then a bad decision during Sunday’s game in Buffalo. Ryan was trying to engineer a comeback late in the fourth quarter against the Bills with the Falcons down 29-15. On 2nd and goal at the 7-yard line, Ryan kept the ball and made a run at the end zone. He appeared to make it, prompting the referees to signal touchdown, and Ryan responded by blatantly taunting Bills safety Jordan Poyer.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO