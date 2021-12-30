ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ShowBiz Minute: Maxwell, Schwarzenegger, Berlin Zoo

Salamanca Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGhislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein abuse case; Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver divorce...

www.salamancapress.com

Salamanca Press

ShowBiz Minute: Vallée tributes, Tutu lights, Times Square

Stars pay tribute to director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée; Cape Town's city hall and parts of Table Mountain lit up purple to honor Archbishop Desmond Tutu; Final touches completed on the Times Square New Year's Eve ball on Monday ahead of celebrations later in the week. (Dec. 28) Subscribe...
WORLD
wkzo.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are finally divorced

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver have officially finalized their divorce, more than 10 years after proceedings began. Court documents filed on Tuesday showed that a final settlement had been reached between the “Terminator” star and the U.S. journalist, formally ending their 35 year marriage.
CELEBRITIES
Salamanca Press

On This Day: 4 January 2011

Marvel comic book legend Stan Lee was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Jan. 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/77d0626571b848c9be1fa77c1cc02550.
CELEBRITIES
Salamanca Press

ShowBiz Minute: Prince Andrew, Holmes, Joe Exotic

Document Prince Andrew claims prevents lawsuit is released; US jury finds former Theranos CEO guilty of fraud; Judge sets date for "Tiger King" Joe Exotic resentencing. (Jan. 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/9dc3a4b243104423bc0d3ba9e81b2a19.
WORLD
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrates Christmas by donating homes to veterans

Action movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger has celebrated Christmas early by visiting the housing project that he has contributed to, that provides shelter for homeless veterans. The Terminator, Conan, Twins and Expendables star – and former Governor of California – has donated $250,000 to help build the Village for Vets project.
ADVOCACY
Salamanca Press

ShowBiz Minute: Kodak Black, Box Office, 2022 Films

Kodak Black arrested on a trespassing charge in South Florida; "Spider-Man: No Way Home" tops all films at the U.S. box office for the third straight week; Optimism and concern for the film industry in 2022. (Jan. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Kevin Costner Box Office Flop Turning Into Major Netflix Hit

When The Guardian hit box offices, it didn’t seem like fans were too thrilled or interested in the movie. But Kevin Costner and Ashton Kutcher’s flop of a film has been climbing the charts on Netflix. Over the course of the past week, it actually made it into Netflix’s Top 25 list.
MOVIES
enstarz.com

Kate Middleton Pregnant with Baby No. 4? Duchess To Reportedly Announce Pregnancy SOON

Kate Middleton reportedly started preparing for the coming of her fourth child with Prince William, a new report claimed. In the past years, royal astrologers constantly predicted that Meghan Markle and Kate would give birth to more royals soon. This year, the Duchess of Sussex already welcomed her second and youngest child with Prince Harry, Lilibet Diana.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Celebrity Deaths: All The Stars We Lost In 2021

2021 has been a year like no other. Many of our beloved stars passed away, leaving an undeniable mark on the world of fashion, music, television and film. Check out the list below of all the souls we lost this year. Our well wishes to all of their family and friends.
MLB
Parade

Where will Betty White be buried?

While it has not been announced where Betty White will be buried, she could be returned to her dear husband Allen Ludden’s side and be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin. The cemetery is about 50 miles southwest of Madison. The pair, who met on Password, the show that Ludden hosted, were married from 1963 until his 1981 death from stomach cancer. Ludden was just 64 when he died five days shy of the couple’s 18th wedding anniversary. White, who had been married twice before Ludden, never married again. “When you’ve had the best, who needs the rest,” White told Couric. “He was special.”
MINERAL POINT, WI
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Carol Burnett Remembers Betty White Nailing the ‘Risqué Humor’ on ‘The Carol Burnett Show’

Comedy icon Carol Burnett reflected on Betty White’s ability to walk onto The Carol Burnett Show and nail any sketch she starred in. “She’d come on my show, and if there was a tinge of risqué humor in one of our sketches, she’d roll with it and make it even funnier and add a little wink to show that she was thinking of something sexy,” Burnett told People in celebration of White’s 100th birthday. “She’s not a stand-up. She’s not a jokester. It’s the way she can twist a line to get a laugh.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Lorne Greene’s Surprising Connection to Betty White

We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Bradley Cooper Called His 4-Month Marriage to Jennifer Esposito "an Experience"

Who: Oscar-nominated actor, producer, and director Bradley Cooper, 46, and SAG Award-winning actress and entrepreneur Jennifer Esposito, 48. How They Met: Since neither actor has shed much light on their time together, we don't have a firm idea of how they met. That said, they were both fairly ubiquitous TV and film actors in the early to mid 2000s, so the crossover potential is endless … Audition? Network party? We may never know.
CELEBRITIES

