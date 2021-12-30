ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From a ridiculously fast Lamborghini yacht to a heated razor by Bugatti to McLaren earphones – These are the coolest car collaborations of 2021.

By Neha Tandon Sharma
luxurylaunches.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s amusing how sometimes two very different industries come together rather seamlessly. While the automotive industry is all about hard metal, rigid and robust exteriors, the fashion industry is fluid and flexible with no size, shape, or material boundaries. This year, carmakers collaborated with fashion designers and yacht designers and even...

luxurylaunches.com

BMW BLOG

McLaren F1 Was the Most Expensive Car at Auction in 2021

The McLaren F1 is 30 years old and it’s not only still desirable, it’s actually more desirable than it was when new. It’s become so expensive that its creator, the legendary Gordon Murray, doesn’t even own one anymore because he couldn’t justify hooning around a car that’s worth more than $20 million. And since F1s need to be hooned, there’s no point in owning it if he can’t drive it the way it’s meant to be driven.
BUYING CARS
techeblog.com

Fascinating Look Back at the MG EX181, a Bizarre Vehicle from the 1950s That is as Fast as a Bugatti Veyron

Put simply, the MG EX181 was a unusual supercar built by the MG Car Company back in 1957 specially for land speed record attempts in its engine size class. It is powered by a 1.5L twin-cam, supercharged MGA engine making 300 hp, and it managed to achieve 254.91 mph at the Utah Salt Flats in 1959, piloted by Phil Hill. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
CARS
luxurylaunches.com

This carbon fiber kit will transform a modern BMW C400X into a stunning Art Deco-influenced scooter that harks back to the golden days of motoring

It’s hard to believe that this beautiful scooter with a curvaceous design inspired by the glory days of pre-war motoring is a thoroughly modern BMW C400X with a bolt-on kit. The retro-styled scooter has been created by a South Florida shop named NMoto. You might remember Nmoto from the BMW R nineT motorbike-based recreation of the iconic R7 concept that we covered earlier this year. Named Golden Age, the stunning two-wheeler was showcased in a concept form last year and has finally been put into production. NMoto’s CEO Alex Niznik says the Golden Age harks back to “the halcyon days of pre-war motoring—when transportation was equal parts speed, style and skill.”
CARS
luxurylaunches.com

Ferrari has revealed a new logo to celebrate its 75th anniversary of building some of the most iconic automobiles

Not a lot of people know this but the Auto Avio Costruzioni 815 produced in 1940 was the first car to be fully designed and built by Enzo Ferrari. However, it wasn’t badged as a Ferrari due to legal issues with former associates Alfa Romeo. The first car to feature the iconic Ferrari logo was the 125 S that came out in 1947, which means the legendary marque will officially complete 75 years of existence in 2022. To celebrate the momentous occasion, the Maranello-based automaker revealed a special anniversary logo. 2022 is going to be a big year for the Italian manufacturer, especially with the company’s first-ever SUV, the Purosangue, is scheduled to make its public debut. Ferrari will add a convertible version of the 296 GTB, a hybrid plug-in sports car, to its 2022 line-up. Additionally, Ferrari is also working hard to regain its dominance in Formula 1 and lock horns with Mercedes and Red Bull for the championship title under the new regulations that come into effect from next season.
CARS
Robb Report

The 10 Best Camper Vans for Getting Away From It All in Style

After the last year-and-a-half, we’ve all come to a better appreciation of how just important it is to get away from it all. Taking a break from the day-to-day grind is vital to our health and sanity. Sure, vaccines have made travel easier again, but you’d be forgiven for not wanting to spend time aboard a crowded plane anytime soon. Luckily, there’s no need to suffer the airport hordes. It so happens that we’re living in something of a golden age for luxury campers and trailers, which has made it easier than ever to take your life on the road...
BUYING CARS
luxurylaunches.com

Reckless Youtuber who has charged $53,000 by a court for jumping his RAM TRX and damaging the eco-system, has now jumped another TRX over an $800,000 Lamborghini Aventador

YouTuber Street Speed 717 became an internet sensation right at the beginning of this year after jumping his brand new, 702-horsepower Ram TRX over a stream. He was immediately faced with no fewer than 18 counts of criminal charges by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and was asked to pay a fine of $53,000 in August for pulling off the stunt. The video has now been pulled down from YouTube but it turns out the social media influencer is in no mood of stopping. Michael Hyssong, the man behind the YouTube channel, decided to end 2021 with a bang. For his latest video, the YouTuber jumped a Ram TRX over an $800,000 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ in the middle of a field. While Hyssong has already jumped a Lamborghini Urus over an Aventador, this time the jump was bigger and the distance between the two ramps even wider.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
topgear.com

The 22 new cars we’re most excited about in 2022

The final petrol-powered Lotus launches this year – but it promises to send pistons out with, well, a bang. The Emira is a supercar lookalike for sports car money, and is off to a flier by being so much prettier than Porsche’s ageing Cayman. Then there are the powertrain choices: first up a supercharged V6 manual, to be followed by an AMG-spec four-cylinder turbo.
CARS
dornob.com

The Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR is a Mind-Reading Concept Car Inspired by “Avatar”

When a real-life car takes inspiration from a far-out fantasy film like Avatar, you know it’s going to be wild. Mercedes-Benz certainly didn’t disappoint in that regard with VISION AVTR, a new concept vehicle that not only looks like it time traveled here from the future, but also runs on vehicle systems controlled by the driver’s mind.
CARS
luxurylaunches.com

With a range of 1,000 kms, the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept is an ultra-sleek luxury electric sedan that can revolutionize the EV segment. Here’s everything you need to know

Mercedes has kicked off 2022 by revealing one of its most ambitious projects. Meet the Vision EQXX, a battery-electric four-door sedan with a polarizing design and world-beating specifications and technology. Everything about the Mercedes Vision EQXX is so far out and extreme that it makes all other EVs in the market look mundane. Here’s everything you need to know about the revolutionary concept car that was virtually unveiled yesterday at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Bugatti Rimac teases 4 cars, first of which could arrive in 2022

Bugatti and Rimac's car division were merged last year to form Bugatti Rimac, with Rimac CEO and founder Mate Rimac tasked with leading the new company. He's featured in the video below where he provides an update on Rimac's own progress, as well as a tease about some developments at Bugatti Rimac.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
Robb Report

This New Off-Road Camper Van Has an Interior Sleeker Than Most NYC Condos

When it comes to picking out a camper, you usually have to decide whether to prioritize capability or comfort—that is, unless you’re eyeing Stone Offroad Design’s latest model. The German shop—which goes by SOD for short—has just unveiled a heavily modified camper called the Rise 4×4. The company’s new creation is rugged enough to tackle nearly any terrain you can find, but also so well-appointed that you’ll forget you’re roughing it, no matter how far you’ve traveled from civilization. The Rise 4×4 is built on the bones of a Mercedes-Benz Unimog U5032, an all-terrain vehicle that’s about as hearty as they come....
HOME & GARDEN

