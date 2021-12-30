From a ridiculously fast Lamborghini yacht to a heated razor by Bugatti to McLaren earphones – These are the coolest car collaborations of 2021.
It’s amusing how sometimes two very different industries come together rather seamlessly. While the automotive industry is all about hard metal, rigid and robust exteriors, the fashion industry is fluid and flexible with no size, shape, or material boundaries. This year, carmakers collaborated with fashion designers and yacht designers and even...luxurylaunches.com
Comments / 0