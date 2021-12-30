From a ridiculously fast Lamborghini yacht to a heated razor by Bugatti to McLaren earphones – These are the coolest car collaborations of 2021.

Not a lot of people know this but the Auto Avio Costruzioni 815 produced in 1940 was the first car to be fully designed and built by Enzo Ferrari. However, it wasn’t badged as a Ferrari due to legal issues with former associates Alfa Romeo. The first car to feature the iconic Ferrari logo was the 125 S that came out in 1947, which means the legendary marque will officially complete 75 years of existence in 2022. To celebrate the momentous occasion, the Maranello-based automaker revealed a special anniversary logo. 2022 is going to be a big year for the Italian manufacturer, especially with the company’s first-ever SUV, the Purosangue, is scheduled to make its public debut. Ferrari will add a convertible version of the 296 GTB, a hybrid plug-in sports car, to its 2022 line-up. Additionally, Ferrari is also working hard to regain its dominance in Formula 1 and lock horns with Mercedes and Red Bull for the championship title under the new regulations that come into effect from next season.

