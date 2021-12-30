ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Barca's COVID crisis worsens: Now 10 positives

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 5 days ago

Barcelona have just nine first-team players available after confirming Sergino...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick rules out Edinson Cavani leaving Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick will not let Edinson Cavani leave Manchester United this month, with the interim manager making his desire to keep the veteran striker clear during their recent discussions.The 34-year-old has scored 19 goals in 49 appearances for the Red Devils since Paris Saint-Germain’s all-time top scorer joined on a free transfer in October 2020.Cavani was strongly tipped to leave Old Trafford at the end of last season only to agree a one-year contract extension, but talk has once grown about the striker’s future.Barcelona have been linked with a January move for the Uruguay international but Rangnick expects him to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Barcelona cannot register Ferran Torres after Man City transfer, manager Xavi reveals

Barcelona manager Xavi has revealed new signing Ferran Torres cannot be registered until the club sell players or reduce their wage bill.Former Manchester City man Torres’ move to the Nou Camp was confirmed earlier this week as he returned to Spain in a £46.7 million move - just 18 months after leaving Valencia for the Premier League.But he will not be able to go straight into Xavi’s squad as there are financial complications the club need to sort out in order to register the 21-year-old Spaniard.This could involve either selling players to recoup funds and lighten the wage bill, or...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lionel Messi and three other PSG players test positive for Covid

Lionel Messi and three other Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for Covid, it has been confirmed.The Ligue 1 club confirmed that Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico, Nathan Bitumazala have all tested positive ahead of the French Cup trip to Vannes.All four are currently in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocols.Messi used France’s winter break to return to his native Argentina, where video had emerged online of him attending a concert with his wife.Speaking in a press conference on Sunday, coach Mauricio Pochettino indicated Messi was still in his home country and would not travel until he...
UEFA
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Manchester United offered Martial swap as Tottenham target Juventus and Milan midfielders

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Romelu Lukaku’s future has suddenly been thrown into doubt after his recent interview expressing his desire to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philippe Coutinho
NBC Sports

Chelsea – Liverpool player ratings

Chelsea – Liverpool player ratings were so much fun to dish out as plenty of superstars shone at Stamford Bridge in a classic Premier League encounter. After Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored early to put Liverpool into a 2-0 lead, against the run of play, Chelsea came flying back before half time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle target January move for Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier

What the papers sayNewcastle are keen to revamp their squad in the January transfer window and top of their list is Atletico Madrid and England full-back Kieran Trippier, according to the I. The Magpies are keen to bring in up to six players, with the hopes that 31-year-old Trippier could be on board by the time they face Watford on January 15.The Sun reports that Manchester United’s pursuit of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has been given a boost by West Ham’s recent slip up in form that saw the Hammers drop out of the Champions League places, although two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Covid
theScore

Liverpool's COVID crisis worsens as Alisson, Firmino, Matip miss Chelsea game

Liverpool were without Alisson, Roberto Firmino, and Joel Matip against Chelsea on Sunday after the players returned suspected positive COVID-19 tests. Reds manager Jurgen Klopp also missed the Stamford Bridge trip because of his own suspected positive test. Liverpool starting XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Milner;...
WORLD
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku set to be dropped by Chelsea for Liverpool match after interview

Romelu Lukaku is expected to be omitted from Chelsea’s match squad to face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.Club-record signing Lukaku has hit two goals in as many games but fell foul of manager Thomas Tuchel this week, after revealing unhappiness in an interview released on Thursday but conducted three weeks ago.A surprised Blues boss Tuchel admitted his frustrations with Lukaku’s comments on Friday, insisting he would seek talks with the £98million star and handle the matter in-house.Lukaku is now expected to miss the pivotal Premier League clash, however, amid the fallout from telling Sky Sport Italy: “I’m not happy...
PREMIER LEAGUE
elisportsnetwork.com

DJ denies giving Messi COVID after death threats

Argentinian DJ Fer Palacio has denied accusations he infected Lionel Messi with COVID-19. Argentinian DJ Fer Palacio has denied accusations he infected Lionel Messi with COVID-19. How to watch Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State basketball game ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Aaron Ramsdale hails Arsenal performance against Man City a ‘massive step’

Aaron Ramsdale insists Arsenal can challenge the Premier League elite if they continue to put in performances akin to Saturday’s narrow loss to leaders Manchester City.The Gunners suffered a last-gasp 2-1 defeat as Rodri turned home in injury time after Riyad Mahrez’s controversial penalty had cancelled out Bukayo Saka’s opener for the home side.When the two teams met at the start of the season, City ran out comfortable winners but – despite playing against 10 men for over half an hour following Gabriel Magalhaes’ sending off – they were matched by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.The home side, with manager...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku primed for high stakes meeting to set trajectory for Chelsea’s season

Thomas Tuchel insists everyone at Chelsea will “stay calm”, but the importance of Monday’s meeting with Romelu Lukaku should not be overlooked. It will decide the Belgian striker’s future at the club, as well as the very trajectory of this season.If the meeting is satisfactory to Tuchel, Lukaku will be brought back into the team for Wednesday’s League Cup match at home to Tottenham Hotspur and everything will blow over in the manner some close to the player predict. If it isn’t satisfactory, well, we’re in the sort of vintage Chelsea strife they haven’t actually seen in some time. It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City march on as Tuchel makes Lukaku call – Premier League talking points

Manchester City moved 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League while nearest challengers Chelsea and Liverpool drew a thriller at Stamford Bridge.Here, the PA news agency looks at some things we learned from the weekend of fixtures.City can handle it allStoppage time winner 👌⏰#ManCity | @Sure pic.twitter.com/Pf3bWU9eAA— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 2, 2022Yet again Manchester City showed their champion quality and underlined why they are firm favourites to claim a fourth title in five years by coming from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1. It was an 11th successive win and further illustrated just how City seem capable...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku ‘will stay our player’, says Thomas Tuchel after dropping Chelsea striker

Thomas Tuchel has insisted Romelu Lukaku “will stay our player” despite showdown talks slated for Monday over the Chelsea striker’s controversial comments on his Stamford Bridge situation.Blues boss Tuchel hailed an “immense” comeback as Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic struck to claim a 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge – and all without club-record signing Lukaku.The £98million man was stood down for Sunday’s clash after an interview aired on Thursday, which was recorded three weeks ago, in which Lukaku revealed unhappiness at his Chelsea situation.Lukaku has scored two goals in two games since that interview took place...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

LaLiga leaders Real Madrid stunned by Getafe

Real Madrid suffered only a second LaLiga defeat of the season as Carlo Ancelotti’s table-toppers were beaten 1-0 at Getafe.The 16th-placed hosts secured the shock result via a ninth-minute finish from Enes Unal, who slotted past Thibaut Courtois having seized the ball from Eder Militao just inside the Real box.Luka Modric cracking a shot against the bar eight minutes later was as close as Ancelotti’s men went in their efforts to hit back.FINAL #GetafeRealMadrid 1-0 💙🎊🙌 ℚ𝕦𝕖́ 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕖𝕣𝕒 𝕕𝕖 𝕖𝕞𝕡𝕖𝕫𝕒𝕣 𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟚... ¡El @GetafeCF se lleva un derbi madrileño histórico! #LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/ywQf4R3IC0— LaLiga (@LaLiga) January 2, 2022Their lead at the top...
SOCCER
AFP

Man City's 'title to lose' after Chelsea, Liverpool fall on their swords

Even after a weekend in which Manchester City produced the worst performance of the Premier League's top four, the champions streaked further clear towards a fourth title in five years. With City in a league of their own, the title race has quickly fizzled out into a familiar fight just to join them in next season's Champions League. kca/iwd
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta set to return to Arsenal dugout for Carabao Cup clash with Liverpool after Covid lay-off

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is set to return to the dugout for the first leg of the club’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool on Thursday.Arteta tested positive for Covid in December and it’s the second time the manager has had the virus after contracting it in March 2020. He missed Arsenal’s Premier League defeat by Manchester City on Saturday as he was isolating, but Arteta is now set to return to the Emirates Stadium for the cup tie.It is reported that Arteta will be out of isolation late on Tuesday and so is thought to be attending training on Wednesday.Liverpool...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy