THE DAILY SCOPE, 12/29/21: We have reported extensively on supply chain issues affecting retailers across the consumer electronics sector since the beginning of the pandemic. The global congestion that has slowed delivery times this holiday season started with the initial shutdowns of manufacturing during the early days of the pandemic, as countries around the world scrambled to impose lockdown measures. Even when manufacturing did pick back up in the following weeks and months, it did not result in output returning directly to pre-pandemic levels. This dynamic created a backlog and made it tough for an already stressed global manufacturing network to keep up with new orders being placed throughout 2020. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 38.8 percent of small businesses in the United States have experienced supply chain disruptions, and 28 percent of retailers have been subject to shortages and struggled to maintain stock items.

