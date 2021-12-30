A dinosaur has been taken from outside an Oklahoma store

Happy New Year. Many of us are glad to say goodbye to 2021, a year that we hoped would bring not only vaccines but also the end of the locked down nightmare that was 2020. Then came delta, and now the rapidly spreading omicron variant. For a lot of people, the end of the year felt like a case of lockdown deja vu. But any new year brings possibility and a reason for hope, so that's what we're starting the show with today. We asked our listeners to send us voice memos as they rang in the new year and to tell us what's giving them optimism for 2022.

