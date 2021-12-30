A dinosaur has been taken from outside an Oklahoma store
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with news of a missing dinosaur. Security footage shows someone taking a statue from...www.wfae.org
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with news of a missing dinosaur. Security footage shows someone taking a statue from...www.wfae.org
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0