ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

A dinosaur has been taken from outside an Oklahoma store

WFAE
WFAE
 5 days ago

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with news of a missing dinosaur. Security footage shows someone taking a statue from...

www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Related
WFAE

The trip to the U.S. Southern border is hard, let alone for kids traveling alone

The last decade has seen a historic migration of unaccompanied children crossing the U.S. border with Mexico. What does the future hold for America's newest child migrants?. As NPR's Southwest correspondent based in Austin, Texas, John Burnett covers immigration, border affairs, Texas news and other national assignments. In 2018, 2019 and again in 2020, he won national Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio-Television News Directors Association for continuing coverage of the immigration beat. In 2020, Burnett along with other NPR journalists, were finalists for a duPont-Columbia Award for their coverage of the Trump Administration's Remain in Mexico program. In December 2018, Burnett was invited to participate in a workshop on Refugees, Immigration and Border Security in Western Europe, sponsored by the RIAS Berlin Commission.
IMMIGRATION
WFAE

Teachers are on the front lines in Jan. 6 culture war

MISSION, Kan. — What students are learning about the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 may depend on where they live. In a Boston suburb in heavily Democratic Massachusetts, history teacher Justin Voldman said his students will spend the day journaling about what happened and talking about the fragility of democracy.
EDUCATION
WFAE

Travel disruptions put a damper on holiday celebrations

So I was on a lot of airplanes over the holidays. And yes, it was super crowded in those airports. But my family and I actually didn't have any issues with delays or cancellations. However, a lot of people did and still are. Thousands of flights have been canceled. Hundreds more are already on the books for today and tomorrow. Now, some of this is because of winter storms. But airlines are blaming a lot of it on staff calling out sick with COVID.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Pets & Animals
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
State
Oklahoma State
WFAE

Officials are determined to keep schools open, despite omicron

As the coronavirus pandemic slides into a fifth school semester, there is less appetite than ever among U.S. leaders for schools to go remote, even though cases — and with them, pediatric hospitalizations — are rising. According to Burbio, an organization that tracks individual school and district websites, the vast majority of U.S. schools are staying open for in-person learning this week.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Inskeep
WFAE

Colorado's governor is letting localities decide on COVID-19-related restrictions

CRAIG WICKER: I'm sick and tired of wearing a mask. That's Craig Wicker (ph). He and his family visited Colorado from Dubai for the holidays. WICKER: Americans are sick and tired of COVID, and I'm with them on that. I think we just need to get over it and accept that this is like a cold. It can be a bad cold. But I really think, if you're vaccinated, then it's really just a cold.
COLORADO STATE
WFAE

Listeners ring in the new year, with good food and reason to hope

Happy New Year. Many of us are glad to say goodbye to 2021, a year that we hoped would bring not only vaccines but also the end of the locked down nightmare that was 2020. Then came delta, and now the rapidly spreading omicron variant. For a lot of people, the end of the year felt like a case of lockdown deja vu. But any new year brings possibility and a reason for hope, so that's what we're starting the show with today. We asked our listeners to send us voice memos as they rang in the new year and to tell us what's giving them optimism for 2022.
MUSIC
WFAE

The tale of an Arctic Circle tour bus on a long, cold road home in a snowstorm

By the end of today, many winter festivities will be behind us, but there will still be a lot of winter ahead. That's why we're bringing you a series this month of thrilling, icy cold, true tales to liven up this frozen season. Originally performed in front of a live audience for the Alaska storytelling show and podcast "Dark Winter Nights," hosted by Rob Prince, we thought they'd sound just as good over your dark winter morning coffee. The first story, told by Sarah Manriquez in 2019, is about a little tour bus and a long, cold road.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WFAE

Prepping for the omicron wave

All right. Let's stay with the pandemic and this record number of new cases. While there is evidence that many of the new infections are milder - meaning people won't need to go to the hospital - in some places, hospitalizations are surging. We've got three reporters with us now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur#Copyright Npr
WFAE

Photos: Wildfires engulf 1,000 homes in suburban Denver

A 6,000-acre wildfire system has burned approximately 1,000 homes in a suburban area near Denver, Colorado state officials estimate. Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated ahead of the New Year's holiday. The fire system, which officials suspect was caused by downed power lines, has yet to be contained.
DENVER, CO
WFAE

WFAE

5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy