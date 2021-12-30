ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

How accurate are at-home COVID-19 tests?

By Melissa Torres
 5 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The demand for COVID-19 testing has skyrocketed as cases surge across the country all while people try to celebrate the holidays. At-home tests can be a solution, if you can find one, but how accurate are they?

Eastfield Mall COVID-19 Testing: Get tested before gathering for the New Year

The most common type of at-home test are the rapid, antigen kits, which are being distributed in bulk by state and local governments right now.

These rapid tests should be used by people experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 who want to verify if they have the virus or not.

Health experts say they are accurate, but have a higher chance of providing a false negative if you are infected, but aren’t showing symptoms. Which means that the test didn’t detect the virus, even though you actually are infected with it.

New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record

Baystate Health told 22News there is a 10 to 15 percent chance that a rapid test gives a false negative.

Massachusetts is sending COVID-19 test kits to schools across the commonwealth. The goal is to test teachers and staff before they return from their holiday break.

Every district will receive enough tests to ensure that two tests can be distributed to each staff member – one of which should be taken no more than 24 hours before they return to work. Tests are not required to return to school, but recommended to stop the spread and keep everyone safe.

This past week, the state distributed more than six million K-N-95 masks to schools for employees.

What are the current quarantine and isolation guidelines?

(WETM) – The number of COVID-19 cases nationwide continue their sharp upward trend as Americans return from holiday celebrations and settle into the new year. At the same time, the CDC cut the quarantine time in half for those who test positive. The constant updates to guidelines at the federal and state level may make […]
Fauci predicts approval for vaccines for kids under 5 in next few months

NEW YORK — With many parents nationwide wondering when they’ll be able to get their toddlers vaccinated, Dr. Anthony Fauci weighed in with his prediction Monday. According to the country’s top infectious disease expert, U.S. approval of a COVID vaccine for children under 5 could come within the next few months. “That’s gonna be sometime […]
KIDS
COVID infections spiking in US Capitol

Coronavirus infections in the U.S. Capitol have skyrocketed, with the seven-day average positivity rate rising from less than 1% to greater than 13%, according to a memo sent to lawmakers Monday from Capitol physician Brian Monahan.
