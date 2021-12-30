ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attleboro police searching for armed robbery suspect

By Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a man who tried to hold up a gas station in Attleboro overnight.

The man was armed with a knife when he attempted to rob the Cumberland Farms on the corner of County and Wall streets around 1:30 a.m., according to police.

Police say no one was hurt and the suspect ran away empty-handed.

Officers searched the area with the help of a State Police K-9 but were unable to find the suspect.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

